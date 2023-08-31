After more than six months of arduous fundraising, the struggle is over for veterans wellness centre, Pro Patria.
The Pro Patria Centre operates out of a former Carmelite monastery, which they were originally compelled to buy in order to keep the centre in community hands.
Originally, they were given a March deadline to raise $1.5 million to purchase the building. This was extended to the end of August when it became clear they would not make the March deadline.
Two months out from the August deadline, they were still facing a $400,000 shortfall.
In an outpouring of generosity, this goal was reached just one week later.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Trustee Director of Pro Patria Property Trust Gordon Saggers said they had been overwhelmed by community support.
"Many have understood the need, but most have just trusted us. Our contributors are part of the solution and for that we are truly grateful," he said.
"For many, this centre will be their sanctuary, their place to connect, learn new skills, receive counselling and treatment. They all have their own story to tell, and they are grateful.
"It's the first of it's kind in Australia - not bad for Wagga, ay?"
In the "Home of the Australia Soldier", there are numerous organisations working for better wellbeing among the veterans community.
Organisations like RSL and Legacy work to ensure veterans are able to return to a "normal" life when they retire from active service.
But with close to 5000 veterans, and a significant number of emergency first responders in the area, services are still not sufficient to meet demand.
Pro Patria fills the space between these organisations, directly providing innovative and holistic treatments for the physical and psychological injuries many veterans suffer from.
This saves members of these communities with treatable ailments costly and time consuming trips to Melbourne of Sydney to seek treatment.
Pro Patria board member and in-house general practitioner Jim Read said one of the most important things for veterans and first responders suffering from post traumatic stress was being around people who understand their experiences.
"[Defence personnel and first responders] are seeing atrocities we could not possibly understand. My friend told me the story of walking into a church," he said.
"My friend told me the story of walking into a church with 3000 murdered people, and pulling out a little three-year-old girl from under a body who'd been there for 24 hours, wanting to adopt her and not being able to. How do you deal with that sort of trauma?
"That is the kind of thing the rest of the community can't understand, and the only thing that helps is being around people who can understand that."
Pro Patria will continue to seek support from the community and government to expand their treatments.
Their offerings are already at the cutting edge of treatments available to the community at large, and are attracting interest from medical and media students from Sydney.
Dr Read said the public heath system, and Department of Veterans Affairs are under resourced to deal with some of these issues. Regulatory approvals for new treatments are often slow, and take longer still to attract government subsidies that would make them available to the general public.
He hopes this innovative treatment centre will be the first of many.
"We are developing educational facilities. We are looking at collaborating with St John of God ... so instead of people having to go to Sydney they can have those services here in the Riverina," he said.
"This is where we are moving, but this is only half of the tree.
"The roots of the organisation, the roots of the tree, the hidden supports are the incredible generous Riverina community that you are all part of."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.