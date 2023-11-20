We have a chance to express our dismay, dissatisfaction, and disgust at the lousy way in which Wagga is being treated in regard to the proposed rail corridor from Melbourne to Brisbane.
How do we do this? Just turn up at the town library Wednesday, November 22, between noon and 4pm, and let the rail 'gurus' know how you feel about our city being split down the middle; with up to 20 goods trains (up to 1800 metres long) daily passing through, it is going to be a shambles at any level crossing waiting for the all clear.
Is it too late for us to have some impact on the decision making?
Probably, but at least we can try, and my suggestion, after having exhausted all the usual, such as representations to members of parliament, etc, is to fly a red ribbon, whether it be from your car aerial, letterbox, or roof, so that Wagga can be a city of red for the visiting 'experts' on Wednesday.
Councillor Richard Foley has suggested the the simplest solution for this major city of 70,000 people, is a tunnel underneath everything.
What rubbish, I hear you say, but careful consideration indicates that this solution is quite feasible and realistic, with tunnelling being carried out in major cities and is a major component of the much vaunted Snowy 2 project (OK, they are having a few teething problems with the latter, but it will be eventually sorted out).
If the gederal government can throw heaps of money at such major jobs, why can't it look after the bush, for once, and step in to save our city from this potential disaster?
Don't forget Wednesday.
Just writing in response to a letter that appeared in the DA (Letters, 15/4) regarding a letter that was sent by me and published last Monday (Letters, 13/4).
My letter was about some merchandise that was sold in Kmart stores which was a ham bag with the message "Merry Ham-mas" written on it.
There's no way in the world did have anything to do with violence group's or the war in Gaza etc, it had a lot with political correctness and all that was stated was that businesses shouldn't always have to remove products off their shelves because it's supposedly considered to be offensive and I for the record said it wasn't not in the least to all readers who read the letter I'm standing by what was said and you have a choice by not reading it. Thank you.
There are definitely benefits to getting the newspapers digitally.
For many years I purchased them from the Newsagent to support them but now I get them on the computer instead.
That made it easier for me to check the back issue Simon Paton (DA Letters, 18/11) was referring to on the rambling page. I normally skip Ray's page. In the past I would have had to check to see what the galahs thought of it to see if it was still readable but computers are amazing.
In reply to Jefrey Hersch (Letters, November 12) a wise government shows responsibility by preserving the environment.
The Australian Alpine region is protected by a ban on grazing. One can imagine the anger if a destructive pest were not suppressed merely because it is decorative.
Fortunately the NSW government is responsible. It is caring for this unique natural region by suppressing equine invaders.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.