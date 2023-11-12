It looks like retail giant Kmart is now in hot water over some Christmas merchandise that's currently being sold in their stores and of all things it happens to be a ham bag with the slogan saying Merry Ham-mas, which could be offensive to some people but not others.
It's just a bit of wit and humour and I personally can't see anything wrong with it.
We've had enough of political correctness and I think it's about time businesses and their consumers should say 'No' to this.
Some people have absolutely no sense of humour whatsoever and we do have choices by simply boycotting those products that offend instead of complaining about everything but why should other people have to suffer because of this?
Businesses shouldn't always have to bow down to people and groups who take offence at such petty things as mentioned in this letter by removing the stock from their shelves just because it has some message written on it.
It's costing companies so much money by removing and dumping the stock and then having to try and replace it with something else and it's very hard to do so at this time of the year.
My advice to these businesses is to keep the stock in store and sell it and not remove or replace it and if we continue to bow down to these whingers this country will be beyond woke and broke.
Sometimes you can go for a show in Wagga and it leaves you flat. But other times, you go to a gig and it blows you away. Such was the case with the latest performance at The Curious Rabbit on Wednesday night.
A duo of travelling musos called Half Light kept us rapt in our seats for nearly three hours.
It was a feast of Celtic rhythms interspersed with some of their own evocative creations.
A night not to be missed and thanks to Vicki Burkinshaw and all at the TCR for giving us this gem.
Now that the "No" campaigners seem to have finished crowing about their great "victory" at the referendum, it is time to acknowledge the contribution of the indigenous population and those in the media who supported the "Yes" vote.
For all the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders who, in many cases bravely, bared their souls, thank you. Sharing your life experiences was difficult for so many of you.
To the media who presented their stories so well, thank you.
Despite the "Yes" not being accepted by many, we have in fact all had the opportunity to learn and understand so much more.
It is now up to the politicians of all levels of government to determine a better way forward and for each of us to stop judging others without taking a moment to try to walk in their shoes.
We had the opportunity to make things better and failed. I suspect that October 14 will be yet another day of mourning instead of celebration in future. But the future can still be better - if we allow it to be.
I hope Albanese will heed the concerns of Pacific leaders about the effects of climate change on their region, in discussions at the Pacific Islands forum.
This is of paramount importance. Climate change poses a very real threat to our regional security.
Pacific Islanders are at the coal-face of these changes, with sea-level rises already affecting their homes and livelihoods.
Yet they have a very small carbon footprint. Fossil fuel technologies are fast becoming outmoded. There are plenty of opportunities for Australia to invest in clean energy projects, both in exports and domestically.
This is the path we need to take, if we are serious about the security of our Pacific neighbours.
It is a terribly unfortunate fact that Australia has the worst mammal extinction rate in the world and is facing an extinction crisis.
Currently our national nature laws are obviously inadequate to protect our unique animals and are long overdue for urgent revision.
The Hon. Tanya Plibersek, Minister for the Environment and Water, has promised to amend our nature laws to the extent that they will have the bite necessary to protect our animals in a meaningful and effective manner.
The situation is now so dire that our Minister for the Environment and Water surely must place protection of Australian animals firmly on top of her, must accomplish no later than now, list.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.