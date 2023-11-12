The Daily Advertiser
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: Bowing down to whingers will make us beyond woke and broke

By Letters
Updated November 13 2023 - 8:15am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It looks like retail giant Kmart is now in hot water over some Christmas merchandise that's currently being sold in their stores and of all things it happens to be a ham bag with the slogan saying Merry Ham-mas, which could be offensive to some people but not others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.