Research has found that red tape created by state and federal governments is currently at the highest level in recorded history.
In fact, red tape at the federal level has increased by 88 per cent since 2005 and has grown at a rate two-thirds greater than the overall growth of the national economy.
Today, there are more than 370,000 regulatory restrictions imposed on businesses and individuals.
This compares to fewer than 200,000 restrictions in 2005.
Worse still, 97 per cent of these regulations have been made by ministers and regulators and not through normal parliamentary processes.
We need to cut red tape to unleash prosperity.
'Just a bit of wit and humour', Peter (DA Letters, 13/11)?
Have you heard of Hamas?
The Palestinian militant group that uses violence to get what it wants? Hamas and Ham-mas, see the similarity?
It has nothing to do with political correctness.
I am writing to you from Colorado, as the edict to kill thousands of horses made by the NSW government has made international news.
I have been fighting the Bureau of Land Management here in the US for years against their "gathers", where horses are chased by helicopter into a trap, and then, if not adopted, held in corrals indefinitely.
I am against much of how this is done, although at least here it is mandatory that observers from wild horse organisations are present at the gather and subsequent holding.
From what I know of the killing slated for NSW, instead of gathering the horses over some period of time for adoption, the aim is to shoot them from a helicopter.
This will result in chasing terrorised horses, the wounding and maiming of many that weren't killed outright, and many orphaned foals.
Apparently there will be no observers allowed, so whatever horrors occur in such a mass killing will go unseen except by the shooters.
How a wealthy country could allow such an unconscionable extermination of sentient beings, with no one even to observe and mitigate the worst, is a mystery.
If the government of NSW wanted to remove the horses from the land, there are other ways that are non-lethal if they were willing to consider alternatives.
Why are people allowing such a horror show when there are alternatives? Does anyone care?
Torres Strait Islanders are putting enormous pressure on the federal government to take far more intense action to counter human induced climate change.
There has been considerable discussion concerning the possibility of the Australian government funding the building of sea walls across Torres Strait because advancing seas, caused by climate change, are creating huge problems for the islanders.
It appears to me that it would be far more sensible for the federal government to attack the climate change problem at its core, and to urgently attempt to limit greenhouse gases being released in mainland Australia by corporations burning fossil fuels to create energy.
It is the greenhouse gases, scientists warn, that are a prime cause of human induced climate change.
Building sea walls would only be a temporary solution to stopping the islanders terrible flooding problems, whereas if the Australian government would be prepared to take positive steps to create a pathway to finally put an end to burning fossil fuels to create energy, this could possibly have massive benefits for the entire world.
