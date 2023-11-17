Readers of the Daily Advertiser will recall that in July this year a greyhound dog was injured in a race and another seriously injured after crashing into a guard rail at the local greyhound track.
Our local state member Dr Joe McGirr, was horrified, stated these animals need to be protected.
In the DA (28/10) the NSW environment minister announced the culling of 3000 wild horses in the Kosciuszko National Park and Dr McGirr endorsed the shooting despite his heartfelt sorrow for two (yes two) greyhounds.
I can now only assume the state government has a policy (destroying or saving) of animals.
Dr McGirr may wish to enlighten readers about the government's policy for the treatment of all animals.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott is quoted (Sydney Morning Herald, 2/11) as saying our climate (has) "had nothing to do with mankind's emissions" and that "the climate cult will inevitably be discredited". He drags up the old chestnuts such as references to "Ice Ages and a medieval warm period".
This is almost like the plagiarism of a Keith Wheeler column from the past and many other letter contributors of a sceptical climate change ideology, who have trotted up these wonderful pieces of scientifically irrelevant garbage, since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Thank God this person is no longer our PM, as even the Chinese president would be telling him to wake up to reality if he was.
It is interesting to note that both King Charles III and Pope Francis will attend the UN COP 28 climate change conference in Dubai in December.
The King will deliver a keynote address and the Pope may do so likewise.
What is notable about those persons as opposed to Tony Abbott is, that neither of those eminent world leaders carry any political baggage.
Obviously they see the world's climate woes more clearly than Mr Abbott will ever be able to.
Ray Goodlass's critique in the Daily Advertiser of John Howard, Tony Abbott, and Scott Morrison (Picking our worst Liberal prime minister is no easy task, DA 14/11) fails to fully appreciate the complexities and positive impacts of their leadership in Australia.
John Howard's tenure as prime minister was marked by significant economic reforms. The introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) and other tax reforms under his administration were crucial in strengthening Australia's economy. These reforms helped position Australia as a competitive global player.
Tony Abbott's leadership, often unfairly labeled as destructive, was actually focused on pragmatic governance. His stance on carbon policy, including the repeal of the carbon tax, was a strategic decision aimed at balancing environmental concerns with economic growth and reducing living costs for Australians.
Scott Morrison's tenure emphasised economic stability and security. His policies focused on stimulating job growth and supporting small businesses, key components of a thriving economy. Morrison's emphasis on national security, including comprehensive border control measures, was a crucial response to global security challenges.
The article's portrayal of these leaders as mere participants in 'culture wars' and deceit oversimplifies the complexities of political leadership.
Leaders are often faced with difficult choices and must balance a wide range of issues and interests. Their decisions often reflect the views and interests of a significant portion of the Australian electorate.
In the spirit of balanced journalism, it would, once again, be worthwhile for Mr Goodlass to extend his critique to leaders from other political spectrums, such as the Labor Party or the Greens.
Analysing the worst leaders from these parties, from his perspective, would provide a more comprehensive view of Australian politics.
Whilst criticism is an essential part of a vibrant democracy, it must be balanced and consider the multifaceted challenges leaders face and the achievements they make.
A holistic view that encompasses leaders across the political spectrum would contribute to a more informed and constructive political discourse.
