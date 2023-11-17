The Daily Advertiser
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

The Daily Advertiser letters: McGirr's sorrow for hounds doesn't seem to apply to horses

By Letters
Updated November 19 2023 - 11:03am, first published November 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's the difference between greyhounds and brumbies, one correspondent queries. File images
What's the difference between greyhounds and brumbies, one correspondent queries. File images

SPLITTING THE DIFFERENCE ON HORSES AND HOUNDS

Readers of the Daily Advertiser will recall that in July this year a greyhound dog was injured in a race and another seriously injured after crashing into a guard rail at the local greyhound track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help