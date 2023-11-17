Steve Anderson believes there will be an influx of consumers coming to buy food from Wagga's farmers markets due to the worsening cost of living crisis.
Mr Anderson, who is one of the team behind the weekly Riverina Producers Market and the twice-monthly Saturday Wollundry Markets, believes that this is due to the ability of markets to provide a cheaper and healthier alternative of food to consumers, at a time when mainstream supermarkets are increasing their prices.
The extra financial burden caused by the wage increase, diesel and electricity prices have added further costs to small and large businesses which have forced them to increase prices, he believes.
"My personal worry is, once those livestock prices come back...you're gonna see an increase across the board on all products that farmers produce ... and ... that pushes the cost of living up," Mr Anderson said.
"And then people are going to be looking for those alternative places to buy from."
Mr Anderson believes that as farmers markets have products being sold directly from farmers with no transport costs it has created a stable pricing structure as they're no middle men which add to costs.
"The small-scale producers maybe benefit a little bit as they're not having to ship those products to a warehouse to then be distributed from that warehouse back to a store to then be sold," he said.
In other news
Farmers markets have traditionally been a market for consumers wishing to buy healthy and locally produced foods to support their local farmers.
The local markets are also key in supporting local communities and farmers as it provides them with a stable supply chain and aren't subjected to the fluctuations those who sell to supermarkets face.
Supermarket meat prices across Australia have continued to soar, with the Opposition spokesperson for agriculture David Littleproud this week calling for Coles and Woolworths to be investigated by the ACCC for their pricing structure.
Mr Littleproud criticised the government for being out of touch and accused it of running a protection racket for major supermarkets.
"The treasurer could actually start this investigation within a matter of weeks. He could compel the CEOs of these supermarkets to appear before the ACCC," he said.
"This is where people just want to pay a fair price. Everyone just wants to pay what they should. And unfortunately, this government doesn't understand the pressure that families are feeling out there."
The Saturday Wollundry markets are held the first and third Saturday of the month, while the Riverina Producers Market has fresh produce, meat and local goods on offer every Thursday. Both are held in Hammond Hall at Wagga Showground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.