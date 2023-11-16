Man killed in Newell Highway crash tragedy, road cleared

A man has died and the Newell Highway has reopened after a truck and a ute collided late on Thursday night.
The Newell Highway was closed outside Wyalong for almost 11 hours in the aftermath, as police and emergency services began investigations into the tragedy.
When Murrumbidgee Police District officers arrived, they discovered a Ford Falcon ute and a truck had collided on the highway just east of Wyalong, between Quandialla Road and Spauls Lane.
The driver of the ute - a man in his 60s who is yet to be identified - was the only person travelling in the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.
The truck driver - a 47-year-old man - was uninjured in the wreck and taken to West Wyalong Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and subject to forensic examination overnight, with emergency services still on scene through to sun-up as a tow truck was called in to collect the vehicles.
The highway reopened after salvage operations on Friday morning, with traffic flowing again by 10.40am. Diversions were in place during the closure.
Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the circumstances of the crash to come forward as they prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who can assist investigators can make contact by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
