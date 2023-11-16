Man killed in Newell Highway crash tragedy, road cleared

The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Man killed in Newell Highway truck, ute tragedy near Wyalong

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 8:13am
A man has died and the Newell Highway has reopened after a truck and a ute collided late on Thursday night.

