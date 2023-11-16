A Wagga family has put its massage and nail business on the market in a bid to help their loved ones escape war.
Burmese Massage and Nails Service owner Robert Gumring moved his business into 121 Baylis Street in July where he works with his wife.
It was a move that came with great success, but as his priorities quickly shifted Mr Gumring was forced to put the business on the market.
"The main reason for selling is because my family back home needs urgent money because the domestic war in Burma is getting worse every day," he said.
"If possible, I want to try and bring my family here, so I will sell the business to bring my family back, at least my brother's family, and to do that I need money."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Gumring and his family have been living in Wagga for the last 10 years, but know first-hand the hardships some countries overseas are facing.
"I came straight to Wagga from Malaysia, I was in the refugee camp for six years waiting for a visa to come to Australia," he said.
During four of those six years Mr Gumring was running a successful massage service, but when he moved to Australia he had to re-do his qualifications.
"I enjoy doing massage. I have regular clients and 4.9 stars," he said.
The father-of-five said he may look to run his own business later on down the track, but would like to work for someone else for a while before he branches out on his own again.
"If the sale happens I'd like to work under someone else while my children are still young," he said.
"We have five kids and our youngest is one so it can be very hard to manage a business.
"We get a lot of people walking in, it's very busy."
The business has a massage area, three spas and four nail desks and comes with everything it needs to operate from nail polish and swatches to the lights and equipment.
The business is being sold through Country Business Brokers agent Neville Harvey who said it would be best suited for a similar operator, someone moving from the city or someone who has experience who is looking to branch out on their own.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.