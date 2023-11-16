How very disappointing to see Inland Rail proposing another forum in our library during working hours on November 22.
I wonder why they are not holding a public forum in an appropriate space outside of most people's working hours.
There seems to be a lack of transparency, suitable consultation and accountability by ARTC who are delivering this project, to those whose money they are using for it.
Please have a proper public, open, after-hours forum when everyone can hear the same information at the same time.
We and those who live here in the future, deserve no less.
In the Senate, (November 10), Senator Ruston, South Australia manager of Opposition business in the Senate, stated "We know that to date the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder has not used all of the water that it holds".
It is my understanding that property of the Crown not being used is eligible to be claimed under Aboriginal property rights legislation. A legislative process that is well accepted and adopted in Australia and legislation all Australians should be proud of.
But my question is, should the Commonwealth continue with the recovery of 450 GL of water from the Murray Darling Basin, and that water is rightfully claimed by the Aboriginal community under existing laws, (and that water is unlikely to be used), is it likely despite all best efforts, the Commonwealth and the state governments cannot deliver the Murray Darling Basin Plan on time or in full?
Therefore, Labor's currently intended water buybacks won't achieve the very goals they aim to deliver.
I will state, I fully support the Aboriginal community claiming the billions of dollars of water held by the NSW Government's state water holder and the Commonwealth government's environmental water holder that is not being utilised.
I believe the Aboriginal river communities could put the water to good use in land and environmental management as well as irrigation projects to help their communities prosper.
The Albanese government is quick to offer Australian taxpayer support to Tuvalu residents at risk because of possible rising sea levels, but seemingly very reluctant to support Australian residents in actual dire need.
Farmers suicide rates double the Australian average, but government has refused to fund a help line to support these people who spend their lives feeding the rest of us. A mere $17m grant for a help line.
A piddling amount compared to the dollars spent on anything with a head line or a grinning handshake with a foreign dignitary.
Refused funding for a school for Aboriginal kids in the outback to spare them a three-hour round trip to get an education. The very thing that might help relieve the poverty and threat of domestic violence and substance abuse that The Voice was supposed to address.
The cost of living crisis that most of us are facing and caused by government spending and big business taking huge profits.
The government will pay at the next elections. Hopefully before most of us go bankrupt.
Many years ago, while visiting South Australia, I was struck by the natural beauty of the Coorong National Park. Many will remember the iconic film Storm Boy set in the area.
This unique region once had an abundance of thriving birdlife and wetland vegetation. Unfortunately, many wildlife species have been lost due to the ravages of drought over the past decade.
Climate change is affecting the health of the river system feeding into the Coorong, but Gloria Jones from the Coorong Action Group explains that this is not the only problem.
The aims of the Water Act must also be observed.
One aim of this legislation is to 'protect, restore and provide for the ecological values and ecosystem services of the Murray Darling Basin'.
Water buybacks should take into account the needs of all stakeholders, including local and indigenous communities. I would also like my grandchildren to one day take in the beauty of this area.
We need to protect the health of the Murray-Darling river system.
