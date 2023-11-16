The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 18 November 2023
The Daily Advertiser letters: Inland Rail's Wagga sessions poorly timed for true feedback

By Letters
November 17 2023 - 4:00am
An artist's impression of the Inland Rail Edmonson Street pedestrian bridge facing south-west. Picture contributed
How very disappointing to see Inland Rail proposing another forum in our library during working hours on November 22.

