"There's not many $50,000 events on their calendar. Last year when you look at their Pro-Am calendar, there was two Pro-Ams. One was ours at $50,000. All of a sudden for the 2023-24 season, there is going to be six $50,000 events leading into a half million dollar event leading into the big events, which in the 2023-24 season are going to be co-sanctioned so there's an added carrot there that might get them to Europe."