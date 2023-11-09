As the Bidgeegators continue their first foray into the premier league competition, there's hope that water polo in the region can only get better from here.
Joining the sport as a high schooler, from the moment the idea was brought up to enter Wagga in the Canberra premier league, Ryan Menz was behind the idea.
Keen to relive the challenge high level play once offered him, Menz soon found himself taking the lead of the soon to be formed side.
Two games in, and he's loving every second.
"Unfortunately we don't have too many chances for that [high level competition] when we get to our first grade competitions," Menz said.
"It definitely brought back a lot of memories from a junior, going away to the competitions, it was really good."
Excited at the prospect of further improving through the competition, Menz said there's a desire across the water polo community to provide the best competition possible.
"There's a lot of respect between everyone, between the men's and the women's competitions," he said.
"After a game we end up talking about a few calls that happened and if they should have been made differently, or what we could do to have not had that foul called against us or penalty not called against us, it's always good to talk among everyone about how we can improve the game and improve our own game as we go along."
Community is an important part of his sport Menz said, and he's glad the premier league competition could provide further experiences for that community.
Though only playing a shortened season this year, he'd like to see Wagga enter the competition completely.
"It would be an amazing step forward as a whole to be able to show that we can compete at these high levels, and to be able to play the entire season there with our best team," he said.
Further, an ongoing nomination in the Canberra premier league could provide high level opportunities for coming generations.
"It really would give some of those younger players something to strive for," Menz said.
"We only have our normal A grade competition in Wagga, and yes kids strive for it but at the same time it isn't really an excessively high goal for them to reach.
"To give them this opportunity for something to really push and work towards and to be able to show their merit to be able to play is something phenomenal really."
Olivia Cecchini is one of several teenagers currently playing in the Bidgeegators women's premier league team.
Travelling across the state for training and playing opportunities this year, the high school student is ecstatic at the idea of playing premier league locally.
"I'm pretty stoked about that because the travel is probably the hardest bit," Cecchini said.
"It's so much money and it's a lot of time, that having the opportunity to have high levels in Wagga is something that's going to be a first because water polo is still developing a lot and it's really exciting to have these opportunities given to us."
Despite hours in the car each week to train and compete, Cecchini keeps returning to the pool.
With the opportunity to play in Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne in the past 12 months, good support from her family and the water polo community have kept her involved.
"It was quite a lot but it was such a great experience because I grew so much as a player, they were so beneficial it was really great," she said.
"It's a great game and it's really good socially, I've met so many friends and just so many great teammates that I played with and I feel like this social sides are a really big part of it because there's so many great players that I get to play with."
Both the women's and men's Bidgeegator sides will play double headers at Oasis on Saturday.
