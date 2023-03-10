GOLD Coast golfer Jordan O'Brien secured her first win as a professional with victory in the $50,000 Wagga Women's Pro-Am on Friday.
O'Brien made an important birdie on her final hole to give her a round of 69 and a one-shot victory at Wagga Country Club.
The 26-year-old started her second round in sensational fashion and birdied four of her first five holes to hit the lead.
From there, she was able to keep it together and finished at seven under par to claim one of the biggest wins of her career.
Rhianna Lewis and Katelyn Must finished one shot back in second spot, while overnight leader Munchin Keh held on for a share of fourth after a final round 74.
Cook Islands visitor Elmay Viking and Breanna Gill shared the tie for fourth.
The Wagga win proved to be a massive moment in the context of O'Brien's budding career.
"It's pretty surreal at the moment," O'Brien said.
"I just called my coach, slash best friend, she started crying so I started crying. I'm just taking it all in.
"It's pretty big. First win as a professional so that's always the hardest.
"It's pretty surreal at the moment. I'm just soaking it all in."
MORE SPORT NEWS
O'Brien is in her second year as a professional. Originally from Townsville, she has been based at Royal Pines at Gold Coast since 2014 and hopes this breakthrough victory can provide herself a timely confidence boost.
"I think it's just confidence and a bit of motivation, makes that path a bit more clear for the future with what I want to do," she said.
"I do have LET access on the European Tour so I'm thinking of going there through July and playing that. Focus on that or head to the (United) States, I'll make my decision when I go home."
Heading into the second and final round three shots off the pace in a tie for second, O'Brien tackled Friday with an attacking mindset.
"I was thinking I had nothing to lose, just go out and make as many birdies as possible," she said.
"There was actually a few of us girls that had a side bet going on, whoever made the most amount of birdies gets $20 so our pot was pretty big and then the club put on another $10, and $50 for eagle so there was a bit of motivation.
"So I just thought you never know what can happen.
"I got off to a really hot start, I was thinking oh my gosh, what is happening. I started on four and made the turn after nine four under so I was like oh my god, let's just keep it consistent.
"I had a little bit of a hiccup on the back nine and I was like, you need to finish strong and keep going and I made some pretty clutch pars at the end and then birdied my last hole so I needed to do that."
Wagga Country Club vice-president Judy Galloway said the inaugural event proved a resounding success.
"It's been fantastic," Galloway said.
"Better than we hoped for."
O'Brien pocketed $7500 for first prize and the tournament paid all the way to 35th position.
-7 Jordan O'Brien
-6 Rhianna Lewis, Katelyn Must
-5 Munchin Keh, Breanna Gill, Elmay Viking
-4 Amy Chu
-3 Karis Davidson
-1 Emma Ash, Kelsey Bennett
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.