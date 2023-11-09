YIRRIBEE Pacing Stud will remain in the harness racing industry.
A delighted Rod Wodhouse has sold the iconic stud to long-time harness racing family, the Pickers, from Bigga, northwest of Crookwell.
The Picker family have purchased the stud with experienced trainer-driver and breeder, Dennis and his wife Jamie, to move and operate the property.
Picker is no stranger to the industry, having enjoyed group one success in a career that has featured 306 wins as a trainer and 257 in the sulky.
He has backed off his harness racing commitments in recent years due the expanding nature of the family's farming operation but is excited to get back into it at Yirribee.
"It's going to follow suit and pretty much stay the same," Picker revealed.
"My wife Jamie and I will move down there. I've got three other brothers back at home, we all work together on the farms at home, they're in Yirribee as well.
"I'm looking forward to it. It's been part of the Riverina trotting industry for a long time."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The sale is a big relief for Woodhouse, who established the stud 38 years ago alongside the late Ian Walsh.
Woodhouse was always keen to keep the stud in the harness racing industry but after the initial sale fell through, he was doubtful whether that would eventuate.
But the contracts for the sale have been exchanged and the deposit paid, with the Pickers to officially takeover on December 14.
Woodhouse could not be happier.
"It's what I hoped for," he said.
"They're going to run it exactly the same and it keep the name Yirribee Stud.
"It's good for the industry, they are good people, really good people."
Picker is still getting his head around the new venture but is keen to continue the operation as it has been.
"It's happened quite quickly over the last month, really," Picker said.
"It will be something different. I'll still commute back here when things are busy here. I'll be down there most of my time.
"It will be good. I haven't really been doing the horses as much the last few years. We got more busier here, I have a young family and I was travelling on the road all the time with the horses so we just decided to cut the racing side of it back a bit.
"We've been breeding a few and selling them at the sales the last three years. We've been keeping intact with the sport that way.
"We'll do the mares and agistment. We'll probably train a few, a bit of rehab with the water walker that Rod's got there.
"Everything's pretty new at the minute but standing a stallion down the track would be on the radar."
Picker's mother, Jenna, is a member of the Hewitt family and is the brother of Bernie, David and Mark, so harness racing is well and truly in his blood.
Picker has focused predominantly on the breeding side of the industry in recent years, something that has prepared him well for the Yirribee venture.
From December 14, Picker and his family will begin to move things down to Yirribee and then plans to be in fully moved in by the new year.
"From that date up until Christmas, we'll probably move a bit of stuff down and early January we'll take all the yearlings down that are going to the Sydney sales and prepare them down there," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.