WAGGA Country Club have landed an exciting new tournament that is set to attract some of the biggest names in women's golf to the city.
The club has secured hosting rights to a $50,000 regional open qualifying tournament just a week out from the Australian Women's Open.
In a first for women's golf, six 36-hole qualifying tournaments have been added to the 2023-24 schedule ahead of the NSW Open in March.
The Wagga tournament, to be held from November 22-24, will offer the winner a spot in the $500,000 NSW Open.
Courtesy of a partnership with Wagga City Council, the NSW Government and Golf NSW, Wagga Country Club will host the qualifier for the next three years.
The announcement comes on the back of the successful running of the club's first women's Pro-Am in March.
Wagga Country Club secretary-manager John Turner was rapt to be able to add another high-quality event to their schedule.
"It just keeps rolling on. I think it's a result of the Pro-Ams that we do," Turner said.
"The men's Pro-Am has been part of our community for a long time, 30 plus years, having the women's one this year, getting recognised at every level from the players to the administrators that we're serious here about our golf and putting on good events and big events.
"Now this complements it with this opportunity and to be televised on the last day is going to be fantastic for the club and for Wagga."
The event will open with a Pro-Am on the Wednesday, with amateurs available to join in the opening round on Thursday.
The second and final round on Friday will be for professionals only and is set to be televised nationally by SEN on Kayo, showcasing the club and the city.
The date Wagga has secured, just a week out from the Australian Open, is an added bonus according to Turner, who believes it will help draw a high-quality field.
"Sometimes with these events it's all about timing and where you can get into the schedule and being awarded the week before the Australian Open is another part of that," he said.
"Having that means do we have the opportunity to have the LPGA Tour players play here and then they go to Sydney for the Australian Open? So if they're looking for a warm up, they're going to come here.
"Then the backing from the women's Pro-Am and all those Australian-based players that are on the fringe of the European and US Tours, well they go 'I'm coming back' because it's a great event and great course. They look forward to coming to Wagga because they know they're going to get looked after and play on a championship course.
"It's fantastic for Wagga to come out and watch and support that and for members to have a look at it and to have some of the best in the world play here."
Wagga Country Club head professional Tegan Purcell, a Golf NSW board member, believes the qualifying tournament will only help grow the women's game in the Riverina.
"I think it's really exciting," Purcell said.
"COVID was good for golf in that a lot of people started to play it that didn't before, not as many women though because I think it's always been a sport that women have never had that interaction early on that men do.
"A lot of men, they'll play a corporate golf day, or they'll go on a bucks day or head to the driving range, women just don't have that same opportunity.
"Something I work really hard on with my women's beginners classes is get women involved in the game, the club so that we can keep them playing golf and it's the game you can play for life.
"The club are really keen to attract more women and holding tournaments like this is only going to help grow the game."
Turner said the club would not have secured the event without the support of Wagga City Council, the state government and Golf NSW.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout believes the event if a coup for the city.
"It's really exciting as a region and regional city to see that happening," Tout said.
