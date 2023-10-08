The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City Council provides Lake Albert pipeline update, reveals project cost after community petition

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
October 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A pipeline lifeline for Wagga's Lake Albert is inching closer to reality, but the city's council has warned there is no start or end date for construction and the project could cost more than $7 million - money it doesn't yet have.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.