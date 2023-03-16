The proposed pipeline that would see thousands of megalitres a year pumped into Wagga's Lake Albert needs to be built before our next drought, Wagga councillors say, as plans for the project stall in bureaucracy.
Wagga City Council signed a memorandum of understanding with then NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey in June 2021 to top up the lake with water from the Murrumbidgee River and fix its long-term water woes.
The council had hoped to have the project up and running by April last year, but the funding needed for the project has not yet come through and Wagga councillor Rod Kendall said the city can't wait any longer.
"At some stage we'll go into another drought and that may be as early as next summer," Cr Kendall said.
"What this is demonstrating is you can't build a project like this in a one or two-year period. It takes much longer. We've done a lot of that lead up work. Now let's get the actual project built."
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson told The Daily Advertiser funding for the project was still up in the air.
"Grant applications have been made to the Commonwealth government, but these have been unsuccessful," he said
Mr Thompson said the council was also waiting on the actual licence for the water extraction. Staff have made an application for the licence with Water NSW but were redirected to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, further delaying the process.
Without support from other levels of government it is not possible to put a date on project completion- Peter Thompson
Cr Kendall is confident the water licence will come through, with "bureaucratic process" the only thing holding it up. He said funding was the big issue.
"The frustration is that ... the federal government obviously doesn't prioritise that project to the same level that the people of Wagga prioritise the project," he said.
Mr Thompson said without government help, the project remains in limbo.
"Without support from other levels of government it is not possible to put a date on project completion," Mr Thompson said.
Cr Kendall said the time had come for elected councillors to look "outside of the square" for solutions to how they can fund the project without government help.
"The important thing is that we make sure that it's discussed during the next month or two when we're looking at the next year's budget and the long-term budgets," he said
Cr Kendall said all solutions must be on the table, such as a special rate variation or looking for outside help from Riverina Water.
"If this is a priority project, and I believe it is ... how do we fund the project? That's what we now need to know. So, [council] staff can't put a date on it. It's now up to the elected body to look at how we do it," he said.
Councillor, and Wagga Boat Club commodore, Mick Henderson said the pipeline, which was first suggested back in 1967, needs to be up and running by April 2024.
"That's the start of our allocation licence, we only get to draw water from the river in the winter months, from April to October," he said.
"We've really only got a 12-month window ... there's enough current water level in the lake to get us through next year, we're hoping."
Cr Henderson agreed Riverina Water needed to be involved to get the project through, but he said councillors may need to consider shifting funds from another city project.
"I think it's been put on the back-burner for far too long," he said.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
