A Riverina pub is set to roar back to life this weekend with a new look inspired by its colourful past and a future focussed on partnerships with regional producers.
Junee's Locomotive Hotel reopens on Saturday, after a three-month closure for renovations, and will transport pubgoers back to the Roaring Twenties.
The new-look 'Loco' now sports a speakeasy vibe, with black subway tiles on the bar and a black pressed metal appearance on the ceiling - a nod to its roots and its rebellious reputation.
"This pub historically has had a lot of run-ins with the law so fitting with that prohibition theme, is in some ways, appropriate," pub co-owner Chris Blanchard said.
"A few years ago there was a siege with police, which went on for 24 hours, so it's certainly a pub with a colourful history."
The pub's owners have also made a conscious decision to change its business model to source products from small regional producers and support struggling local businesses.
Bar offerings will include craft beer from the Tumut River Brewing Co (TRBC) and Wagga's Thirsty Crow, while wines are being supplied by the CSU winery and Borambola wines.
A range of gins are available from the Tumbarumba-based Ladbroken Distilling Co, and Billson's beverages from Beechworth will also be on offer.
Mr Blanchard said the decision to focus on supporting regional producers was sparked by Tumut River Brewing launching a crowdfunding campaign in in mid-August.
The TRBC fundraising campaign, which called on the community to help keep the business afloat, was prompted after the brewery said it lost about $1 million because roundabout roadworks outside its Capper Street site had stifled trade.
"We think it makes sense for small regional businesses to help each other so, as a result, we've got rid of most of the mass-produced products," Mr Blanchard said.
It's a move he said had already paid off, with positive comments from the community, and he believed it would complement the experience provided by other pubs in the town.
"It also actually provides a different option for Junee. There's already three other great pubs in Junee offering a typical country pub experience," Mr Blanchard said.
The 'Loco' has also partnered with the other local pubs to provide a range of food on the menu.
Bar manager Chris Tickle said he was looking forward to serving the pub's old and new customers, and providing them a "distinctly unique experience".
"We are so pleased to open again to serve local patrons and visitors to Junee," Mr Tickle said.
"I am particularly excited to be able to support other regional small businesses through the sale of their products."
Prohibition-style venues have become increasingly popular in recent times.
