Additional rooms and a new kitchen are just a couple of the grand changes set for a Riverina aged-care facility.
A $5 million redevelopment project, which will include a new state-of-the-art building to bolster capacity, will begin at Respect's Woodhaven centre in Lockhart next week.
The not-for-profit organisation has been working on getting the project under way for the past three years and on Saturday it was finally able to launch the works with a special sod-turning ceremony.
The facility's older residents Cyril Wooden, 98, and Elva Smallwood, 104, were given the privilege of digging up the first lot of ground at the site on Hebden Street.
Respect chief executive Jason Binder said it was exciting for the residents.
"It's been a few years in the works, it was delayed by COVID-19 and it's finally going ahead now, which is fantastic," Mr Binder said.
"It's exciting for the residents and for the community because it's an important asset in the community."
Mr Binder said a lot of other communities had lost their aged-care facilities, which meant elderly residents had to look outside their home towns for care.
"When the smaller facilities shut down in communities it's not great because it removes a lot of contact when residents have to look to other places like Wagga," he said.
The retirement village has been operating in Lockhart since 1990 and the redevelopment will ensure it thrives long into the future.
The new building being constructed as part of the major upgrade will increase Woodhaven's capacity to 32 beds. It will also include a new staff room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, salon and allied health room.
Mr Binder said the additional rooms were needed as the demand for care continues to grow.
"The redevelopment is updating all the existing rooms and areas and making them into a more modern-day standard, but it's also expanding the facility from 22 rooms to 32 rooms," he said.
New furniture will be installed throughout the home and new gardens and courtyards will also be created.
The home's existing facilities will also get an upgrade, including the current common areas, as well as the reception and admin areas.
"We are updating it to a first-in-class, modern, contemporary aged-care facility," Mr Binder said.
"It's a small facility, but it has a great sense of community and residents get to know their carers and there isn't carer changeover.
"The smaller [centres] ones are wonderful and Woodhaven has a lot of demand."
There is a waiting list for those interested in the rooms, which won't be ready for about 14 months.
"The works will be ongoing, but the final build won't be until December 2024," Mr Binder said.
Lockhart Shire mayor Greg Verdon welcomed the upgrade and investment into the town's aged-care facility.
"I think it's the best news," Councillor Verdon said.
"It's so important people can stay in their communities when they get to the age where they need care.
"It's amazing news for the Lockhart community."
Works will officially commence next week, with locals trades and builders involved in the works, and it is hoped the redevelopment will be finished by Christmas next year.
The upgrade has been supported, in part, by grant funding from the federal Department of Health and Aged Care.
