The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Kooringal High School celebrates 50 years at open day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former students and teachers reunited on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Kooringal High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.