AFL Riverina is on the hunt for a new competition manager following the resignation of Joel Robinson.
The AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager will finish up at season's end.
Robinson, who began with the AFL in May last year, will pursue a new opportunity with Gallagher and finish up in his current position on October 6.
AFL NSW-ACT community football manager for ACT and regional NSW, Steve Mahar, said it was disappointing to lose Robinson from the role.
"Joel's ability to hear people out and engage with the stakeholders has been amazing. That's kind of irreplaceable," Mahar said.
"The fact that he knows the footy community.
"They are big shoes to fill but unfortunately that's just the nature of life, more opportunities come along and we're really happy for Joel with his new role."
The AFL plan to begin advertising for the position in coming days.
Mahar said it was good timing in the sense that Robinson would see out the season and he is confident of bringing in a quality replacement.
"It's perfect timing for us," Mahar said.
"We hope to have something up online in the next few days. The importance of Dee (Anderson), Georgie (Campbell), Michael (Irons) and to a lesser extent Gep (Marc Geppert) has been amazing this year and we want to bring someone in who can complement that team and take the competition forward."
