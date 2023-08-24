Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes outgoing co-coach Jeremy Rowe has admitted that it's been a privilege to lead the Goannas for the past five seasons.
Rowe's tenure came to an end on the weekend where the Goannas were able to send him out a winner after defeating finals-bound Coolamon by seven points.
Rowe has been a very popular figure at the Goannas since returning to his home club for the beginning of the 2019 season and he admitted that it's not easy to walk away.
"I will miss it terribly," Rowe said.
"I think if you're not a real footy person it's hard to understand how big your footy clubs are to you.
"Footy has almost been everything to me, I grew up with it and it's almost opened every door that I've had in my life.
"A move to Adelaide, a move to Canberra and the ability to come back and reengage with my home club being Mangoplah where it all started for me under my father back in 1999 when I played first grade out here.
"I do think it's a special place and I'd love for the club to get that success at the top level.
"It's the missing piece and I feel to get real respect from the local football community we've got to keep showing desperation and hunger to achieve that.
"When it comes to the quality of people and culture out here it's just a beautiful place.
"I've loved it and it's honestly been my privilege to coach the group and I'll miss it big time.
"I'll do my best to stay connected on a personal relationship front the best that I can because I've been lucky enough to come across some really special people."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While Rowe's time with the first grade team came to an end on Saturday it was the exact opposite for Cody Reynoldson who made his senior debut against the Hoppers.
Rowe was impressed with the performance of Reynoldson and believed that he showed quite a bit of promise in his first outing at first grade level.
"I was really happy with Cody particularly early," he said.
"Late in the day we rolled him to the wing and he may have found himself a little bit lost there but we thought he showed a lot early.
"He almost pulled off a hanger and he had a set shot on goal that hit the post and we actually thought that he looked really lively and likely to be able to bob up and give us something.
"He's a tremendous athlete and as he learns his footy craft I actually think he's going to be quite a good contributor at first grade level.
"I think there is quite a few in and around that bracket as well but today it was Cody's turn.
"We've got a large travelling contingent and we don't shy away from that, we're really proud of our club when it comes to bringing travellers in and turning them into locals.
"We think that due to a number of reasons we probably need to continue down that path to a degree, but in the same breath sometimes that can take the focus away from our development and what we've tried to achieve.
"In the last three years we've now debuted 17 guys from our under 17's program and I think that's a phenomenal effort.
"I think it shows the youth coming through that if you turn up and listen, engage and put in that you will get rewarded at this football club and you will get opportunities.
"I think with our 17's finishing on top and with the maturing of Luke Lawrence, Tom Smith and Tristan Wheeler that there is some genuine talent between the bracket of 16-19 at the moment.
"I really hope they recognise that the club can be theirs, they can make Mango their club and they can be the next wave on the field and off the field.
"Nelson (Foley) is a guy that gets on so well with the youth and is so good at engaging with them and bringing them forward.
"He'll be no different to myself where he is looking for opportunities to promote youth and we really hope the current group can take us to some really lofty heights."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.