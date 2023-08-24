The Rock-Yerong Creek milestone man Todd Hannam has declared the hard work begins now for the Magpies.
Hannam will play his 300th club game for the Magpies when they take on Marrar in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Hannam, a three-time premiership player at TRYC, knows what it takes to get the job done and believes Magpies have what it takes to go all the way this year.
"I think we've got a really good balance," Hannam said.
"When I first started, I was lucky, I was pretty successful with the side we had, then we went through that little bit of a leaner period where we weren't making finals. I think I've only ever not made finals twice. So I've had a pretty good run so it sort of hits home when you have your highs and lows.
"The Canberra boys have been a really big help obviously, it's nice when you can get a bunch of guys to travel that stay around for three or four years.
"I think the last two years we've had the side to do it as well, we just haven't been that quite balanced. When you can't train together, it takes you a while to get used to everything. But this year, I don't think it's really clicked 100 per cent for four quarters yet, which is what we're still working on but we've definitely got a good balance there and the side to do it.
"But the hard work is still to be done."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Hannam knows from experience that the premiership is handed out to the best team on grand final day, not the best team throughout the home and away season.
His last two premierships came via upsets so he's not getting ahead of himself despite the Magpies' impressive season.
"Obviously we've got the side to do it. To finish minor premiers you've obviously got to do something write but the job's not done until it's done," he said.
"In any sport, you can't get ahead of yourself, you've just got to knuckle down and hopefully we can put two good games together and that finishes off the year.
"But we've done it in the past, 2011 when we won it, no one backed us in, Marrar flogged us all year and we turned up grand final day and got it done.
"In 2016, no one thought we were going to beat East Wagga two games in a row. It's just those last two games, we had a real good run, those top two sides were a little bit off and we were on and it's simple as that sometimes in sport."
Hannam's 300-game milestone is a reward for loyalty. Playing for the Magpies is all he's ever known.
He progressed through TRYC juniors into the senior club and has never played a season anywhere else.
"I've been working out at Henty since I've left school. The first three or four years they tried to get me to play a bit of footy at Henty and I still had all of my old mates at The Rock, my family was still there and I didn't really want to go anywhere else to be honest," he said.
"I've never played anywhere else, all my junior footy and senior footy has been at The Rock. I've just stuck around with my mates, I've always enjoyed The Rock so I've just stayed there."
The 36-year-old is proud to hit 300 at TRYC.
"Definitely. It's very rare these days, there's a few people out there that play this many games but there wouldn't be too many now that have played that many at the one club," he said.
"It's definitely something I don't mind bragging about, being a one-club player. It's definitely not going to change now, hopefully I can get a few more games under my belt.
"I'm still half-chasing my old man (Bruce) a bit. He played 400 games, he's always at me telling me I'll never get to 400 so it's one of those things, I don't know how many I've got left in me, 400 is another five or six years so I'd have to play until I was 42 or something. I'll see how I go."
