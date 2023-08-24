The Daily Advertisersport
The Rock-Yerong Creek footballer Todd Hannam to play 300th game in second semi-final

MM
By Matt Malone
August 24 2023 - 2:35pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek footballer Todd Hannam will play his 300th game for the Magpies in Saturday's second semi-final at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek milestone man Todd Hannam has declared the hard work begins now for the Magpies.

