Collingullie-Glenfield Park look set to regain the services of four important players ahead of their do-or-die elimination final clash against Coolamon this weekend.
Jayden Klemke, Josh Gunning, Brodi Williams and Dan Kennedy are all in contention to return and face the Hoppers this weekend at Robertson Oval.
Klemke missed the win against Leeton-Whitton on the weekend through soreness however Demons coach Nick Perryman believed that he should be right to go against the Hoppers on Sunday.
"Yeah Jaydo will be fine," Perryman said.
"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't play, he will train on Thursday but at this stage he will be nearly a certain starter."
The Demons appearance in the finals comes off a remarkable second half of the season where they went 7-2 in their final nine games.
During that time they played in what were effectively a number of elimination final type scenarios and more often than not they came up victorious.
Collingullie week after week stood up under immense pressure, however Perryman was unsure whether that experience would provide them with an advantage on Sunday.
"I'm not sure to be honest," he said.
"It is what it is and obviously the first half of the season didn't go to plan but we were able to string a few wins together in the back half of the year and just scraped in.
"We'll take a little bit of confidence out of the second half of the year but we also know that we have to turn up week to week to get the result.
"Particularly in finals as Coolamon are a great side and they'll be fired up on the weekend so we are looking forward to testing ourselves."
Both sides are known for their midfield depth and Sunday's clash will likely be determined on who gets the upper hand in the middle of the ground.
Perryman acknowledged the strength of the Hoppers' midfield group but was backing in the Demons' on-ball brigade to get the job done.
"It will be a great challenge," he said.
"They've got some really great players in there and last time we played them they got on top of us for certain parts of the game.
"They've got some good running power in there and they've got a lot of depth that goes through that midfield area.
"Our boys know that we have to turn up in all aspects of our game to beat that group and it should be a good battle in there."
The Demons had a deep run in last years finals series after finishing as minor premiers which saw them go down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the grand final.
The majority of the current first grade side was part of that campaign and Perryman agreed that the finals experience would be helpful heading into Sunday's game.
"I think it's beneficial," he said.
"Experience is always important but Coolamon have got a lot of experienced players as well so they'll know what its about.
"I think every game you can play in a final gives young players confidence and gives them experience.
"Hopefully we are better for the run but it's a different ball game playing finals so we'll just have to be right on top at the start for the first bounce."
