CHARLES Sturt University upstaged East Wagga-Kooringal to enjoy the club's first finals victory in 22 years on Sunday.
In stark contrast to their finals appearance last year, CSU started brilliantly, took their opportunities and controlled the game from there on their way to a 9.10 (64) to 6.4 (40) elimination final victory at Maher Oval.
The Bushpigs beat the Hawks at their own game as they proved tougher at the contest and won the midfield battle on the way to a memorable victory.
Hayden Wooden goalled inside the first 15 seconds of the game and the Bushpigs led throughout from there. The half-time lead was 15 points and that was as close as the Hawks got in low-scoring second half.
It was a disappointing finish for the Hawks and not the way they wanted to see Matt Hard out after his six-year tenure at the club.
EWK were well-beaten by the Bushpigs but lost soldiers steadily throughout the contest and finished the game with just 17 on the field, that included a couple of wounded players.
CSU will now take on Northern Jets in the first semi-final next Sunday and co-coach Travis Cohalan could not have been prouder of his group.
"We said before the game that it would be great for the club to win a final but more importantly, we've used 36 players this year...and I said to the boys yes it would be great for the club but it would be even better for you guys," Cohalan said.
"I've never coached a group of 36 blokes, and it goes for the twos as well, that work so hard.
"We have a thing where we post the extras that we do during the week. It's not just Tuesday-Thursdays with these guys, it's an extra session or two during the week. Whether it's kicking the footy, it's a five kilometre run or a swim, whatever, we have a thing that we started in November last year of let's do more to challenge ourselves physically, to prepare and utilise one of our bigger assets, which is our age demographic and our fitness.
"So I said to the boys before the game, it's great for the club and it really is and we're proud to be able to achieve that for the club but first and foremost, I think they deserve that and it's reward for your effort if you can go out there and back it up with a win."
CSU laid the platform for victory in the midfield and it was Lachie Holmes that led the way with an inspirational best-on-ground performance.
He was closely followed by Lachie Moore, who returned from injury to play a starring role in the win.
Matt Burgess, in just his third senior game, played an important role in defence, while Hayden Wooden (3.0) and Sean Holgate (2.2) shone up forward.
It was a stunning turnaround by CSU after being bashed and beaten by the Hawks by 53 points just a fortnight ago.
Cohalan was rapt with the response.
"I mean this, we used the loss to them two weeks ago to work on things that we didn't do well against them but we never once spoke about it as a motivating factor," he said.
"We thought they were really good that day, we were outworked, outhunted, and I think to a man I didn't have to say anything to them about motivation about what happened last time because I think we've got some pretty proud blokes in our team, especially in our midfield and they really responded today in the right fashion.
"I thought they got in lower and harder and won the contested ball, and full credit to East Wagga, they had a red hot crack and they're probably the biggest bodied side in the comp and the best at contested ball and we knew that we would have to be on in that regard today."
EWK lost Kade Rowbotham to a collarbone injury early and then Tom Tyson (concussion), Trent Garner and Cal Polsen in the second half. Luke Cuthbert, Jackson Hughes and Ryan Bourne all stayed out and played but were clearly hampered by injury.
Jarrod Turner and Hayden Nelson were the Hawks' best, they never stopped trying, while Liam Hard provided a spark in attack and finished with two goals.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 5.3 7.5 9.8 9.10 (64)
EWK Hawks 2.2 5.2 5.4 6.4 (40)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 3, S.Holgate 2, W.Archibald, H.Warwick, L.Holmes, L.Moore; EWK Hawks: L.Hard 2, J.Boumann 1, L.Cuthbert 1, B.Roberts 1, J.Hughes 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: L.Moore, L.Holmes, M.Burgess, S.Hogate, T.Cohalan, B.Browning; EWK Hawks: L.Cuthbert, J.Turner, K.North-flanagan, H.Nelson, B.Argus, L.Hard
