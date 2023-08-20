Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has confirmed that he will stand down from his post at the end of the season but remains fully focused on the Hoppers upcoming finals campaign.
Despite going down in their final game of the home and away season, the Hoppers will still play finals football and will face Collingullie-Glenfield Park in an elimination final next Sunday at Robertson Oval.
The Hoppers have gone down to the Demons in their two previous clashes this season however Barrett was confident they had the ability the result and progress through to a semi-final against either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Griffith.
"Yeah definitely," Barrett said.
"It's finals and it's do or die now and that was a bit like today but it's a whole different ball game.
"We've had tight games with Collingullie before and I know that we've probably been disappointing in the last two games.
"But last year I think they got us in the prelim but besides that we were right with them during the year.
"It's usually a good contest with us and Gullie but we have just got to make sure that we turn up next week that's all it is."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It hasn't been an ideal run for the Hoppers heading into finals as they have lost their past three games which most recently saw them go down to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes by seven points.
Barrett confirmed it was a disappointing day for his side but admitted they now just had to put the past behind them and focus on taking on the Demons.
"Yeah it was just a bit disappointing to be honest," he said.
"The boys know it and I think Mango were the better team on the day, you look at the score sheets and unfortunately we didn't play the way we wanted to play and I know that happens but we live to see another day.
"We've just got to move on now and I know it's disappointing and not the way we wanted to finish the season but we are in finals and finals is a different ball game.
"We are going up against Collingullie again who we've played a fair bit in the finals now over the last few years and they are going to be a red hot team.
"But Tigers are very unlucky because I still thought Tigers could give it a red hot crack as well but that was probably the top seven teams.
"I think even the way Mango played they'd be disappointed they didn't make it as well because I think if they dished up what they did today they could've done a fair bit as well."
After throwing Jerry Maslin down back against the Lions in their round 17 clash against the Lions, the Hoppers doubled down against the Goannas also having Joe Redfern play defensively.
Barrett was pleased with how the pair performed and said they did well to nullify the influence of the MCUE tall forwards.
"That was really good I thought," he said.
"But I thought what sort of hurt us though was their small forwards and at times their forwards and their mids worked off ours pretty well and got dangerous there.
"But in terms of keys, Jerry and Joe did very well and so did Patty Walker, they were really good but we've got to sort a few things coming into next week."
Maslin, Redfern and Walker were all among the Hoppers' best while Braeden Glyde continued his great season with another strong performance.
Barrett was really impressed with Glyde's efforts and also noted the performance of key forward duo Tim Oosterhoff and Bailey Wood.
"BJ Glyde I thought was unreal all day in the midfield," he said.
"He was just so consistent and he's been like that all year but even Rooster (Oosterhoff) up forward was very dangerous when we got it to him and Bailey Wood as well up forward all day.
"I thought for a centre half forward and he's probably hate me saying this but there's not much of him but he does spring and takes a good grab.
"I thought his work rate was unreal so between those three blokes and even Jerry and Joe I still thought we were still very solid and they were probably our best."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.