Hawks earn 10-goal win over reigning premiers in qualifying final

Sometimes simple is best, and in far from ideal conditions, it was back-to-basics netball that earned East Wagga-Kooringal the first win of the Farrer League finals.
Downing reigning premiers North Wagga 35-25 at Robertson Oval, Hawks coach Claudia Barton said control was the changing factor for her side.
Their first win over the Saints this year, the teams drew 25-25 in their final round game in July.
"That was definitely the keyword for yesterday, control," Barton said.
"Everything was just well-planned, they were driving towards the ball, they didn't ask for it over the top, when we knew that the defenders are really good at picking that kind of stuff, it was just awesome game.
"It was a great game and I think we knew going into the game that North Wagga are a tough team.
"They're reigning premiers so we went in with their mindset of just keep calm, cool, and collected, and that we needed to nail our basic plan that we've been working on all season, just basic netball.
"I'm super proud of the girls because as much as finals brings crowds and loud noises and whatever else, it was like the girls zoned all of that out, so it was unreal as a coach to be able to witness and then as a player as well, it felt great being part of that team."
Playing in what Barton called terrible conditions, constant misting rain throughout the day combined with wet courts made the ball hard to hold.
The weather also forced the game to slow down, which favoured East Wagga, with Barton knowing North Wagga are known for their fast-paced game.
"It makes a game a little bit slower, the ball is obviously slippery, players are not playing their best being scared of injuries," she said.
"We went in knowing that morning that it was going to be pretty crappy weather, but we went in that morning and we just said our game plan is still basic netball, but just slow down and that was the key, we didn't want to get too fast.
"We know that North Wagga play a fast game because they have been playing together for such a long time, so we didn't want to fall into that trap of getting carried away with that."
Feeling the weather deterred some supporters from attending the game, Barton said there was still a good atmosphere at the courts.
With the crowd becoming more boisterous throughout the game, she was pleased with how well her team blocked them out.
Caught a few times in their whirlwind, she said the girls regrouped well at quarter breaks.
"North Wagga would be used to [the crowd], playing finals for all those years and they have supportive crowds as well, but I think for the girls going into this game, we did talk about it at training throughout the week, saying we know it's going to be loud, but we can't get carried away in it," Barton said.
"We just need to concentrate on the voices that we know and go from there.
"We definitely didn't get carried away at any point, there were a few points towards the end of quarters when you can tell it's nearing the end where we started to speed up a little bit because we started to listen to the crowd, and they started getting a little bit excited but we soon calmed down and just controlled ourselves again and went from there."
Barton was unable to call out any one player for their performance, saying it was a full team effort to secure the win.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
