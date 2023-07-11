East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard will stand down at the season's end.
Hard informed the Hawks playing group after their win over North Wagga on Saturday that this season will be his last.
The decision brings to an end a six-year tenure at Gumly Oval, where the Hawks have played finals on every available occasion and are on track to do so again.
One of the most experienced coaches in the game, Hard simply knew it was time.
"Probably at the end, I've been doing it for a long time and it's draining," Hard said.
"If you told me in 2018 that I'd be coaching East Wagga for six years, I probably wouldn't have believed you but it's been fun, it's been good, I've loved my time out there and I've met lifelong friends.
"But the time's definitely right. And that's probably from me and the club I reckon.
"They definitely need new direction, I've got no doubt about that, and I think the timing's good for both parties."
Hard's decision also potentially brings to end one of the most decorated playing and coaching careers in recent AFL Riverina history.
Hard is considered one of the best footballers to play in AFL Riverina over the past 25 years, enjoying a fine career since making the move from Noble Park to Coolamon in 1999.
He played in Coolamon's 2000 premiership before taking over as the Hoppers' coach from Wayne Weidemann in 2002.
Hard has been coaching virtually ever since. He coached Coolamon for 10 years, capturing the 2013 premiership in the process. He also had two years at Northern Jets and led them to the 2007 premiership.
Hard won't rule out coaching again in the future but admits more than likely his time is up.
"I'll never say never but I'll be surprised if I do," he said.
"I suppose you have a bit of reflection time and I started playing footy when I was five years old and I've never missed a season. You're 48 years of age and I'm lucky, probably not too many people could say what I'm about to say but I've had family support all the way through.
"My kids have grown up through it, my wife knows no different and it's hard to walk away and it's hard for it probably not to be apart of your life but if you don't give it a go, you'll never know, I guess."
Hard conceded it was hard to walk away without having achieved the ultimate success at the Hawks, but is determined to make the most of one last crack this year.
"We look at success and the only form of success is judged by premierships and unfortunately at this stage we haven't done that. So that's probably hard," he said.
"There's plenty of footy left in this year and I still think we can rattle a few cages if we're good enough to get there but that's how we measure it and if you don't achieve that, you probably go have I succeeded?
"And that's just being a hard marker on yourself and on your footy club but we've had stability during that time and we've kept a good core of people together and took the club forward for that period of time."
Hard took the Hawks to a grand final in his second year in charge in 2019, where they went down to North Wagga.
COVID put a line through the 2020 season and the Hawks finished the 2021 home and away season in second spot before the finals series was cancelled.
They bowed out in the preliminary final last year and Hard has the Hawks in fifth presently after enduring a difficult stretch with injury and unavailability.
EWK will now up the ante in their search for a new coach. Hard will happily recommend the job.
"I think it's an attractive place for a coach to go because there is good people there, they're doing good work, there's a lot more work to do but there's a lot of passion out there and it's definitely a good destination club that's for sure," he said.
The job however has worn down Hard after more than two decades.
"If you're going to do it, you do it right and you put in a lot of hours every week," he said.
"A coaching job, you don't just do it for six months or nine months, you do it for 12 months of the year and the role's changed. My first year of coaching was 2002 and I look back then, 21 years ago, and life's changed.
"There's a lot more to it now. Your role's not just as a football coach anymore, it's numerous things and it's tough."
