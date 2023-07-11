The Daily Advertiser
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard announces this year will be his last in the job

By Matt Malone
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:15pm
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard will stand down at the end of the season. Picture by Les Smith
East Wagga-Kooringal coach Matt Hard will stand down at the season's end.

