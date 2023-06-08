The current and former state health ministers have denied being told of complaints about Wagga Base Hospital's maternity care 12 months ago.
Maternity Consumer Network (MCN) Director Alecia Staines lodged the complaint with the Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) on behalf of 30 women who complained about inadequate birthing care.
Complaints ranged from being left in dirty bedding, to denial of pain relief, and having their labour observed by students without consent.
Ms Staines said MCN brought these concerns to the minister for regional health and women Bronnie Taylor, and then-shadow health minister Ryan Park a year ago.
"We flagged this 12 months ago with both sides of government," she said.
"Bronnie Taylor was the regional health minister then, she couldn't really give a s--t. Ryan Park was the shadow health minister, crickets from him ... It's really disappointing.
"Across all levels and sides of government, no-one cared. It was so disheartening for our volunteer to take back to women we hadn't heard anything,"
Ms Staines said Joe McGirr was also informed of the complaints, something the Wagga MP has denied.
Dr McGirr said he had been approached by a number of women in the past four years over issues with maternity services, in particular in accessing ultrasound services, but had "no record of being contacted by the MCN".
"I note with some concern that a complaint has been made by the state-wide patient advocacy group MCN," Dr McGirr said
"I have written to the CEO of the Murrumbidgee Local Health District requesting a formal briefing on the review and actions being taken to improve services.
"Women and their children must be at the front and centre of maternity care with respect being a core principle and practice and first class communication a priority."
Former Minister for Regional Health and Women Bronnie Taylor said she hadn't received any communication from MCN either, calling the accusations "offensive" and "rude".
"For someone to make the accusation I don't give a s--t is not only offensive, but untrue," she said.
"I spent 20 years as a registered nurse in the NSW public health system. I care deeply about it, and I worked very hard as regional health minister to make sure everyone's voices were heard.
"If you talk to most people, they'll tell you I actually give a massive s--t."
Ryan Park said he had been made aware of the complaints by Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst.
"The experiences shared by these women are concerning and I encourage any patient who has had a negative experience to report their concerns to their local hospital," he said.
"Ms Hurst and I had a productive discussion and we have agreed to sit down together with the Maternity Consumer Network and the Murrumbidgee LHD to discuss these concerns further.
"I am committed to ensuring women across NSW have access to respectful, evidence-based maternity care."
MLHD issued an apology on June 7, saying there were a number of initiatives they had in place to improve the quality of maternity care at the hospital.
"The NSW government is committed to providing respectful, evidence-based and equitable maternity care that improves the experiences and health and wellbeing outcomes of pregnant women and their families," they wrote.
"The district takes feedback and complaints seriously as they are an important way to identify concerns regarding care and improve services and we encourage patients, families and/or carers to discuss their experience.
"All concerns raised are investigated thoroughly, and honest and open feedback is provided on the outcomes and actions undertaken to improve standards of care."
MLHD's executive director of medical services, professor Len Bruce said he was unable to offer apology or detail for specific cases while the matter was before the HCCC.
"All complaints have to be managed within a certain time frame, and all complaints we have are investigated," he said.
"We obviously cannot comment on a matter that is currently before the HCCC."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
