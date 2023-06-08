The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bronnie Taylor, Ryan Park deny knowing of Wagga Base maternity complaints a year ago

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
June 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, former regional health minister Bronnie Taylor and current health minister Ryan Park say they were not made aware of complaints against Wagga Hospital 12 months ago. File images
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, former regional health minister Bronnie Taylor and current health minister Ryan Park say they were not made aware of complaints against Wagga Hospital 12 months ago. File images

The current and former state health ministers have denied being told of complaints about Wagga Base Hospital's maternity care 12 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.