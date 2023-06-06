When the family of three-year-old Wagga girl Billie Grace Richards learnt of their daughter's passing, the light in their lives almost completely evaporated.
If not for each other, their older daughter Arbree, loved ones and the crucial support from not-for-profit charities, the heartbreak of losing Billie would have been unbearable.
Billie tragically passed away on October 23, 2021, after falling ill with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and having picked up a blood infection which spread throughout her organs.
It was only a three-day fight for Billie from the time of diagnosis to the time of her passing, and she had only been three years old.
Knowing they aren't alone and that there are other Riverina families facing similar hardships, and wanting to give back to those who helped them in Billie's honour, parents Daniel and Tianna came up with a plan.
Billie's Great grandmother Laraine Hill said the family have developed a four-year-plan to give back to the charities that helped them, starting with RedKite Australia's leading childhood cancer support charity.
In August the family will host a Gala Night fundraiser to raise funds for RedKite, a charity they say supported them through a really trying time.
"They can't speak highly enough of RedKite and we have so many families here going through the same thing," Ms Hill said.
"They would not have coped for the first three months if they didn't have RedKite. They helped with food, petrol, bills, and just everyday expenses.
"This is what they wanted to do - they wanted to give back."
The Gala Night will include a three-course meal, guest speakers including a speaker from RedKite, a chocolate wheel and a silent auction.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The MC will be Patrick Lawson which could be a hoot," Ms Hill said.
"We have an auctioneer Joe Wilks, and we have some big prizes.
"Katrina Riley Watson has donated a $5000 voucher.
"Tony Yates also donated a Swans jumper and Craig Davis had it signed by Buddy Frankin."
In honour of Billie, a firecracker who hated sleeping and lived life full on, attendees are asked to don something in one of her favourite colours.
"We are asking everyone who comes to wear something purple as pink and purple were Billie's favourite colours," Ms Hill said.
"Whether that be hair clip, tie or bow."
Mr Hills remembers her great-granddaughter as a happy child with a lot of life.
"She used to love making birthday cards and it was always a secret," she said.
"They say everything happens for a reason, maybe Billie was too good to be here for too long."
The Gala Night will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 6pm at the Rules Club.
To find out about tickets you can visit the family's Facebook page titled; In Memory of Billie Grace Richards and Supporting Families in Need.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.