It's been brewing for years, but there is a sparkle of optimism among Riverina business-owners as a nearby snow resort is finally set to reopen and locals are hopeful it will help attract more tourism to the region.
Selwyn Snow Resort will welcome back the public to explore the new site this Saturday as the snow season kicks off, but the resort has been forced to delay a full reopening a little longer.
"Our brand new visitor's centre will be opening at 8am on Saturday," a resort spokesperson said.
"Visit Selwyn to explore our new facilities, grab some lunch and stop by the gift shop.
"[However] lift and tobogganing will not be operating due to lack of snow."
The resort has a range of new features including a new snow making system and a new visitor's centre, while the ski lifts have also been refurbished.
The site also features Australia's largest toboggan park.
Selwyn has experienced a series of unfortunate events after it was burned down in the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires, followed by the pandemic and last year's forced closure after the site was hit by too much snow.
As the snow season returns to the Riverina, Tumut River Brewing Co co-founder Tim Martin is hopeful it will bring more tourists back to the Snowy Valleys.
"I hope it will have a big effect on our tourism this winter," Mr Martin said.
While Mr Martin said there have been many factors affecting business since Selwyn closed, he contributed "a fairly large percentage" of the downturn in trade to the closure of Selwyn.
"The people who travel through Tumut to get to the snow are generally heading to Selwyn," he said.
"If people are travelling to the other ski fields, they tend to travel via Canberra or up through the Victorian highlands.
"So those people are very much the key driver for winter visitation to our region."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey welcomed the news while he said it was "unfortunate" there is not enough snow for the beginning of the season, he encouraged locals to head down and check it out nonetheless.
"I think the new facility at Mount Selwyn is something people will really appreciate [despite that]," Cr Chaffey said.
"So, if people take the opportunity to go up there over the long weekend to have a look at what's up there I think they will be pleasantly surprised."
Cr Chaffey said there is "enormous potential" for the facility.
"When the snow falls, there will be plenty of entertainment and plenty of good skiing opportunities," he said.
Cr Chaffey said the resort has an "appeal" for Riverina towns and cities including Wagga, Temora, Cootamundra and Gundagai.
"It puts a good snow experience in easy reach of those communities," he said.
Snowy Valleys councillor James Hayes said the resort's impending opening will be a boon for the region.
"It's exciting news for the Blyton Group [who manage the resort]," Cr Hayes said.
"It's also positive for tourism in our area and particularly for Talbingo."
Cr Hayes said it was also an opportunity for new local businesses to capitalise on the resort's "rennaisance" as it reopens.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
