Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has issued an apology after revelations 30 women had complained about receiving inadequate maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital.
Maternity Consumer Network lodged a complaint with the Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) last year about what they say was inadequate postnatal and birthing care.
The allegations are currently the subject of a compliance investigation, and currently hidden from public view to avoid compromising the outcome, according to the HCCC.
Maternity Consumer Network Director Alecia Staines lodged the complaint with the HCCC on behalf of the 30 allegedly mistreated women. She said in 12 years of advocacy, she has never seen a comparable number or range of complaints about maternity care.
"They were some of the worst, or even the biggest cohort I've seen," she said.
"Just lack of hygiene, total mistreatment from being denied pain relief to lack of informed consent.
"The overarching theme is a culture of disrespecting birthing women - all of this comes from that not respecting their bodily autonomy, not respecting their right to have a clean place to birth and care for their baby."
MLHD issued an apology on June 7, saying there were a number of initiatives they had in place to improve the quality of maternity care at the hospital.
"The NSW government is committed to providing respectful, evidence-based and equitable maternity care that improves the experiences and health and wellbeing outcomes of pregnant women and their families," they wrote.
"The District takes feedback and complaints seriously as they are an important way to identify concerns regarding care and improve services and we encourage patients, families and/or carers to discuss their experience.
"All concerns raised are investigated thoroughly, and honest and open feedback is provided on the outcomes and actions undertaken to improve standards of care."
MLHD's executive director of medical services, professor Len Bruce said he was unable to offer apology or detail for specific cases while the matter was before the HCCC.
"All complaints have to be managed within a certain time frame, and all complaints we have are investigated," he said.
"We obviously cannot comment on a matter that is currently before the HCCC."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser.
