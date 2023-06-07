Crucial information was provided to Wagga residents on Wednesday as statics indicate dementia patient numbers could more than double.
The Dementia Centre hosted a three-hour Talking About Dementia session at the Rules Club as part of the Murrumbidgee Dementia Carer Support Program funded by the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network.
Talking about Dementia manager Holly Markwell said the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) figures released earlier this year indicate dementia patient numbers could jump from 401,300 in 2022 to 849,300 by 2058.
"Dementia is now the leading cause of disease burden for older Australians," Ms Markwell said.
"At some point, most of us will be impacted by dementia, either ourselves or someone we love."
The Dementia Centre presenter Kath Roughley said while tickets for the Wagga session were slow selling, they had a lot of walk-ins on the day.
"The goal is to get people to start talking about dementia the way you would any other disease," Ms Roughley said.
"We want to de-stigmatise living with dementia."
Ms Roughley said a common misconception around dementia is that it is actually a term used for a broad range of conditions including Alzheimer's Disease, Vascular dementia, Lewy Body Disease, Frontotemporal dementia, alcohol-related dementia, HIV associated dementia and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) dementia.
Recurring questions at the session included residents wanting to know how they can get their friends and family to understand the changes that are happening to them.
"We get a lot of people asking how they can get their general practitioner to take their signs and symptoms seriously as the suspect they may be living with early dementia," she said.
"Other questions we get ask is how people can better communicate with those living with dementia."
One big takeaway from the session Ms Roughley hopes attendees will take away is the importance of diagnosis.
"In some cases, the damage can be reversed and in others, there is a treatment that can be provided to slow down the effects," she said.
