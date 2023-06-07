The Daily Advertiser
NSW Housing Minister Rose Jackson talks housing with Wagga MP

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
NSW Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson discusses the future of the Tolland Estate Renewal with Wagga MP Joe McGirr on Wednesday. Picture by Madeline Begley
The state housing minister says she will push for faster progress on the stagnant Tolland Estate Renewal project.

