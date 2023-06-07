The state housing minister says she will push for faster progress on the stagnant Tolland Estate Renewal project.
Minister for Housing, Homelessness, and Water Rose Jackson visited Tolland Community Centre with Wagga MP Joe McGirr on Wednesday to hear from local charity and support organisations about the challenge of finding affordable accommodation.
The Tolland Community Centre is located within the Tolland Estate Renewal zone - a joint public/private partnership by state and local government to bring more social and affordable housing to the area.
The renewal project will provide a mix of new social, affordable, seniors housing and private housing, along with new community facilities, roads and parks.
Approximately 180 of the 500 new homes intended as part of the renewal will be social housing.
Dr McGirr said the minister's visit was welcome, and said he hoped it was a sign the new government was taking regional housing seriously.
"Housing and homelessness are key issues for Regional NSW, and key issues for this electorate," he said.
"I'm very pleased you've come down so early in your term as minister to see what the issues are here, for us.
"The conversations this morning have been incredibly fruitful - we've talked about the Tolland Renewal project, and I welcome your commitment to seeing that through."
Ms Jackson said she was eager to have this project completed.
"We are doing everything we can to accelerate the early stages," she said.
"I understand there is a planning pathway currently underway - we are going to talk to the Planning Minster about getting that accelerated.
"But the thousands of homes we would hope to build are going to take some time."
With demand at record highs, even if this project was completed tomorrow it would be unlikely to meet current demands.
On the night of the 2021 Census, approximately one in every 150 Wagga residents was experiencing homelessness.
There were 658 people on the social housing wait list in the last reporting period, and extreme rental stress experienced by many.
Ms Jackson acknowledged this, saying it was just one of many things the government was doing to address the regional housing crisis.
"We have legislation in the parliament right now to establish a portable bonds scheme, and establish the new rental commissioner," she said.
"We are moving forward with our legislation to ban no grounds evictions ... there simply isn't enough alternative accommodation available.
"The other thing we simply have to do is build more affordable rentals. That takes a bit more time, because we actually have to build the supply."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
