Riverina residents are being called to come together for an event focused on fighting cancer and supporting all who have been touched by it.
Relay For Life 2023 will be embracing a Friday night start time to allow the community to participate in the 24-hour event as they wish, with this year's dates officially confirmed.
Relay For Life Wagga committee member Ange Roberts said she is hoping to see residents getting behind the event which is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Cancer Council.
"Cancer affects everyone," she said.
"We all know people locally who are affected, but we also might know people affected who don't live close by and Cancer Council supports people all over - that was important to me."
Cancer Council Wagga community fundraiser coordinator Kate - said the most rewarding part of the relay is seeing the community come together.
"It's incredible to be able to work with and get to know the community," she said.
"Not one person isn't affected by cancer and we all get behind each other and support each other on the day."
Wagga's Citizen of the Year for 2023, Alan Pottie, is back at the helm of the committee, and this year the event will be bigger than ever.
"We understand everyone is busy with competing weekend priorities, so we are acting on community feedback to bring this year's event forward to start on a Friday afternoon," Mr Pottie said.
"This year's relay will have a festival atmosphere with something for everyone, including live entertainment, survivors and carers morning tea and carnival games along with the traditional 24-hour relay events.
"Relay is like a choose your own adventure, whether it be dropping in to enjoy some chariot races, participating in the opening ceremony, listening to some music, and grabbing some snacks from our food vendors or setting up a campsite and staying for the whole event.
"It is an occasion for everyone. No matter your age or fitness level, you can get involved and make a difference."
Funds raised through Relay For Life go towards cancer research, prevention programs and support services.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
