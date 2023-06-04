Wagga woman who attacked ex convicted, wanted after skipping sentencing

A woman whose assault on her ex-boyfriend at his West Albury home led to his new partner punching her is now wanted by police.
That came after Tyneal Thompson failed to front Albury Local Court to be sentenced this week on a single charge of common assault.
Her second absence, magistrate Chris Halburd said, left the court with no option but to issue a warrant for her arrest on the domestic violence-related charge.
In other news
Police told the court, in facts put before Mr Halburd, that the relationship between Thompson, of Edward Street, and the victim, 31, ended about four years ago.
Thompson drove to his house in Kurrajong Crescent on April 11 about 11am, but his own partner had arrived just before she did.
The victim and his partner were chatting when Thompson approached them in the back yard.
"The accused has thrown three closed-fist punches that contacted with the left side of the victim's face," police said.
"The victim's partner, who was next to the victim, has thrown one punch in self-defence."
Police said the victim felt "immediate pain" on being assaulted.
Thompson then returned to her car and grabbed a plank of wood.
She allegedly used the piece of pine to strike panels on a car belonging to the victim's stepdaughter.
Police said the vehicle received damage to the front side panel.
But no charges related to this incident were before the court this week.
"The accused returned to her vehicle and accelerated harshly, narrowly avoiding the victim's stepdaughter," police said.
