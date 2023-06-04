The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wagga woman Tyneal Thompson wanted by police after failing to appear at Albury court

By Nigel McNay
June 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga woman who attacked ex convicted, wanted after skipping sentencing
Wagga woman who attacked ex convicted, wanted after skipping sentencing

A woman whose assault on her ex-boyfriend at his West Albury home led to his new partner punching her is now wanted by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.