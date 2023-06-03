The Daily Advertiser
Ronald Joseph Curry was sentenced to an intensive corrections order for 11 months after he was convicted of dishonestly gain financial advantage by deception

By The Area News
Updated June 4 2023 - 2:45pm, first published June 3 2023 - 9:00pm
CCTV, GPS tracked man who drove 4WD into river in bid to end lease
A failed attempt to break a vehicle lease contract will mean a Darlington Point man will serve an 11 month jail sentence in the community for fraud.

