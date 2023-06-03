A Wagga vet practice has had another close shave after a spate of break-ins in recent weeks.
Wagga's Lake Road Vet Clinic on Lake Albert Road was recently subjected to not one but four break-ins, including what's understood to be a brazen daytime theft of two dog runs weighing about a tonne on Sunday May 21.
But despite publicity surrounding the incident, the premises was targeted again this week as an early morning intruder was caught on camera.
About 3am on Tuesday a person in a green and black hoodie and tracksuit pants was captured on camera footage entering the gate of the premises. Fortunately, it's believed no further items were taken this time.
The recent break-ins have seen thieves make off with thousands of dollars worth in tools, a television and dog runs.
Clinic owner Dr Alex Keough recently put a call out for people who may have witnessed the theft of the custom-built dog runs, worth about $5000 each.
It's believed the thieves backed a dual cab truck into the rear of the premises before loading up the dog runs and making off in broad daylight, leaving a trail of dirt in their wake.
Dr Keough said while they have not yet recovered the stolen property, a few more people have come forward with information in the past week.
While no one has yet been taken into custody over the incidents, police said investigations are ongoing.
To report an incident please contact Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
