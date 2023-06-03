Young and old descended on the Wagga RSL to see some fascinating displays at the Wagga Brick Show this weekend.
One particularly eye-catching Lego construction was a mega scoreboard from the 1993 first-person-shooter game Doom.
The metres-long lego mosaic contains 30,006 pieces and was built "on-and-off" over a couple of years by former Wagga man Toby Mobbs.
"I'm not a gamer but I used to play this game a lot when I was younger," Mr Mobbs said.
"I thought if I could make one thing that no-one else has made before, what could it be.
"I wanted to create something large that would make an impression and this was the result."
Explaining the mosaic, he said it features the game stats and scoreboard along with monsters from the game and the Doom logo.
The mosaic was also built on a one-to-one scale with each 1x1 piece of lego representing a pixel from the original game.
Wagga father-son duo David and Jacob Gordon also features some exciting displays at the show with a strong car theme, including a replica of James Bond's famous Aston Martin complete with ejector seat.
"It mostly features automobiles, but also a Batman collection and my son's Ninjago Mech's," Mr Gordon said.
While the pair came to see the show last year, it is their first time exhibiting creations.
"I contacted the organisers to ask if we could put in a display and he was more than happy," he said.
The Wagga dad and son duo took up Lego several years back and found it's a great way to connect.
"It's great," Mr Gordon said.
"Jacob and I will sit down with a set each and we'll start putting them together and spend the day doing something we both enjoy."
Jacob, 11, loves to sit down and build with his dad.
He particularly enjoys play with the things they create and said his favourite constructions would be the Ninjago Mech.
Event organiser Graham Draper said Saturday's crowd was better than last year and hopes Sunday will follow suit.
"So far we've had a really good crowd. It's been awesome," Mr Draper said.
The show, held at the Wagga RSL, continues on Sunday from 10-2 and costs $10 per person with free entry for those under 3 years of age.
