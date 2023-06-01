A fatal truck crash on Tuesday has reignited calls for work at a bridge residents have been referring to as the "death trap" for several years.
On Tuesday morning two trucks collided on Tumbarumba Road, at the Hume Highway side of the Murraguldrie Bridge.
The trucks ignited into flames and a 40-year-old man died at the scene.
A 60-year-old man who escaped with minor injuries has been charged with driving offences and will front Wagga Local Court in July.
Fed-up residents say the incident is just another example of how dangerous the bridge is.
Rosewood resident Merv Piper said he travels along the Tumbarumba Road frequently, often seeing skid marks nearing the Murraguldrie bridge.
"I travel this road once a week, and I have done for the last 60 years," Mr Piper said.
Mr Piper said he has complained to Wagga City Council at least three times about the condition of the road, particularly around the narrow bridge and the lack of visible and effective signage.
While there are signs on either side of the bridge warning motorists, Mr Piper said they aren't big enough and are positioned too close to the bridge, not giving motorists enough time to react.
"At least let people know in a timely manner that there is danger ahead, the signs in place are grossly inefficient," he said.
"I would say, every fourth time I come down this road, or less, there's big skid marks on either side of the bridge.
"They've been calling it a death trap and it is."
Mr Piper said the road is a busy road for tradesmen heading to Tumbarumba for work and for truckies, and the width of the road and lack of overtaking lanes already make it a frustrating road to navigate.
On top of that, Mr Piper says there's also the element of needing to watch out for kangaroos nearing the bridge.
Wagga City Council Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said Wagga City Council has been proactive in upgrading Tumbarumba Road.
Mr Faulkner said over the last five years council has undertaken line marking work along that stretch of the Tumbarumba Road.
"Council has received a number of concerns from residents in the past about Tumbarumba Road, including the stretch between the Hume Highway and the boundary with Greater Hume Shire," Mr Faulkner said.
"We have carried out a series of improvement works, however, funding availability limits the extent and timing of future works on Tumbarumba Road, as is the case with all upgrade and rehabilitation works on roads within our network."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
