A man has been discharged from Wagga hospital after a truck crash on Friday at a busy highway roundabout.
Emergency services were called to the Olympic Highway at the highway roundabout intersection with Horseshoe Road, on Friday at about 6.45am following reports of a truck crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the driver of a truck, a man in his 37-year-old man, was trapped before being freed by emergency services and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital with leg injuries.
Initial inquiries indicate the truck lost control and hit a tree before rolling onto its side.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said the 37-year-old was discharged over the weekend.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
