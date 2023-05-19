The Daily Advertiser
Collingullie-Glenfield Park will welcome five premiership sides back to Crossroads Oval on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 19 2023 - 1:20pm
Collingullie's 2003 Farrer League first grade premiership side is one of five that is reuniting on Saturday at Crossroads Oval.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park will welcome five premiership sides back to Crossroads Oval this weekend as the Demons celebrate past glories across six decades.

