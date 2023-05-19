Collingullie-Glenfield Park will welcome five premiership sides back to Crossroads Oval this weekend as the Demons celebrate past glories across six decades.
Headlined by the 20-year anniversary of their 2003 Farrer League first grade premiership, the Demons will also be celebrating their 2013 Riverina League reserve grade premiership, 1993 Farrer League A grade premiership and 1963-64 Central Riverina League first grade premierships.
Stephen Carroll was the Demons coach back on that fateful day in 2003 against The Rock-Yerong Creek and he still had very fond memories of their unlikely triumph.
"It was a pretty good achievement from I suppose what we had," Carroll said.
"We thought that it was probably going to be a bit of a rebuilding year because from the year before we lost about nine or 10 first graders out of the first grade premiership team.
"So we thought that it was going to be a rebuilding year, but when we looked at it we had a very strong first grade and reserve grade team the year before in 2002.
"We won both the firsts and seconds the year before and there was three to five good young players who came up that year from the reserves.
"They played pretty good roles for us that year and we also had fellas like Chris Gow and Adam Carey who in our premiership year played at half back and in the back pocket.
"They ended up playing on ball and playing really good footy and then we still had the class of Brad Aiken.
"When you think about it we still had a reasonable team, but we weren't probably expected to win it."
The feat is made more remarkable considering they were touched up by the Magpies in the second semi-final and then had to go into extra time against Ardlethan in the preliminary final to secure their spot in the big dance.
Although leading at the last change, the Demons had to fend off a fast finishing Magpies side kicking 2.3 to 3.4 in the last quarter to run out victors.
Although still seeing a fair few of his former teammates from week to week at Crossroads Oval, Carroll was looking forward to getting everyone back together to celebrate the achievement.
"A lot of them are still out there and have got kids now and you see them now and again," he said.
"But there is probably another six to eight that you don't see very often at all.
"They have all got different lives now, so it will be good to get the whole crew back together."
It will be a big day of celebrating on Saturday and Carroll said it will be good to have so many former premiership players back at Crossroads Oval supporting the Demons.
"I think there is a second grade team which is the 2013 one," he said.
"Then there is the 1963-64 sides there, so there will be a fair bit of age difference between them.
"It's great to see the old fellas back there and hopefully we will still be going when we get to our 60-year anniversary.
"I'm not sure if there will be many of them, but it they do make it I'm sure they will be well looked after.
"I know we are having a bit of a function during the seconds where we will talk about each premiership a little bit."
Full Time
2003 Farrer League Grand Final
COLLINGULLIE-ASHMONT-KAPOOKA (81)
2.2 4.4 10.6 12.9
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK (74)
1.2 5.4 7.10 10.14
Goals: (CAK) N Fuller 4, K Robertson 2, S Macauley, B Aiken, A McLennan, A Martin, M McClure, A Carey; (TRYC) A Dejong 4, M Carroll 3, S Thompson, W Murphy, J Driscoll
Best: (CAK) A McLennan, N Fuller, B Aiken, D Bruckner, G Shaw, C Gow; (TRYC) A Dejong, G Fellows, J Driscoll, W Murphy, M O'Leary, S Thompson. Best on ground: Aaron Dejong (TRYC)
