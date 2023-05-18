ONE of East Wagga-Kooringal's favourite sons will run out for his 200th senior game when they take on Northern Jets at Ardlethan on Saturday.
'The kid from Gumly Gumly' as he refers to himself as will join an exclusive club at the Hawks when he adds another accolade to an impressive career.
Argus is a former captain, premiership player and is stoked to be able to now add 200 senior games to that list.
"Obviously growing up, I played my juniors at 'Gullie and came over to East Wagga in the last year of under 16s and found out all the history that come with that with my family being founding members of it, all the Argus' and Lampreys," Argus said.
"Once I read about that and found out that information it was like why didn't I start out here.
"Two hundred is a massive milestone, especially first grade games."
Argus revealed just how much the club meant to his family.
"Pop's still out there, Nan passed away last year, that was their thing, they could come out in the bus and you would see the big white bus perched up, they would come out and watch all of the games," he said.
"It was a bit of a sore point when I played that COVID year with (Wagga) Tigers.
"Pop let me know straight away that he wasn't going to watch any of my games and it took a bit for Dad to convince Pop to come and watch me play the grand final but he eventually caved in and he came and watched so that was awesome."
Argus, 31, has been in good touch this season with 15 goals from three games. He's been apart of success previously at Gumly Oval and likes the way this year's playing group is going about things.
"We've got doers, blokes who want to do it," he said.
"There's no arguing about who's getting more touches, or who's playing out of position. We've recruited Jacko Hughes, Wes (Clark) has come over lately, blokes who are happy to play their role. Their hard footballers to find.
"Your bottom four players in that team are what win or lose you a game, if your bottom four on the field at the time can put their hand up and play their role, then that's what win you games and win you premierships at the end of the day."
Argus' milestone falls on a big game with both the Jets and Hawks only having lost the one game so far this year after six rounds.
The lively forward is a big fan of the Jets and knows nothing will come easy on Saturday.
"They'll be the team to beat this year, by far," he said.
"You've got the Fisher boys, Haddrill, the boys they brought in, they're always hard to beat and they're even worse over at their home ground.
"There was a year where Mitch Haddrill coached, about four boys were injured and at one stage he was rucking against Hully, tapping the ball to himself and running away with it. The bloke can do anything.
"And that was a year where they were undermanned so you can never go over there thinking that you're just going to walk away with four points. And you're going to get bashed. Even their little fellas just hit hard.
"It's going to be a great game, I can't wait."
Argus, who also coaches the club's under 15 team, gave credit to Garry Kelly for his work on keeping him on the paddock.
"He's the man. I wouldn't be playing footy without him," he said.
