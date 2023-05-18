The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Brocke Argus will play his 200th senior game for East Wagga-Kooringal against Northern Jets on Saturday

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 18 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brocke Argus with East Wagga-Kooringal's under 13 and 15s teams at training on Thursday night ahead of his 200th senior game for the Hawks on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Brocke Argus with East Wagga-Kooringal's under 13 and 15s teams at training on Thursday night ahead of his 200th senior game for the Hawks on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

ONE of East Wagga-Kooringal's favourite sons will run out for his 200th senior game when they take on Northern Jets at Ardlethan on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.