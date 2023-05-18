Griffith will travel to Maher Oval on Saturday looking to get a gauge on exactly where they sit in the Riverina League hierarchy.
The Swans have been one of the surprise packets through the opening five rounds and look to be one of the main contenders for this years premiership.
Midfielder Rhys Pollock has been a major reason for their early season success and one could argue that he has arguably been the Swans' best player alongside ruckman Nathan Richards.
Currently sitting second on the ladder, Pollock said the group was looking forward to taking on Turvey Park on Saturday.
"I think there is a fair bit of excitement with a real test this weekend," Pollock said.
"I think it will be a real indication of where we sort of sit as a club with this Turvey Park game and a big 2-3 weeks after that as well.
"There is certainly a lot of excitement and we're really looking forward to a big challenge this weekend for sure."
The Swans are undefeated through their opening four games after recording a draw against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and big wins against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera.
Pollock said there hasn't been any secrets to their great start to the year and instead credited coach Greg Dreyer for implementing an exciting, fast flowing game plan.
"I guess we are all just really happy to be playing together," he said.
"I think we've gelled together really well and there is obviously a lot of young talent that has come through the Griffith program over the last few years.
"They are all hitting their straps and I think we are just a pretty young team that is playing an exciting brand of football which Fifty (Dreyer) is really encouraging as well."
The Bulldogs have also started the year in good form with their only blemish being a 23-point loss on the road against the Lions.
The two teams are playing a similar brand of football this season and Pollock believes that will ensure that Saturday's contest should be a pretty good spectacle.
"It seems to be the general consensus that we are playing a similar brand," he said.
"I managed to catch a couple of minutes of their game against Ganmain and it looks like we are both playing relatively exciting free-flowing brands of footy.
"It should make for an excellent game."
Richards has also enjoyed a stellar start to the season and been giving the Swans mids first use of the footy around stoppages.
Pollock said Richards isn't shy to boast about his start to the season and added that he has played a major part in their early season success.
"If you ask the big fella he'll let you know," he laughed.
"But it makes our job a little bit easier when we've got a ruckman like Nath who's extremely good in his ruck craft and gets creative with his taps. It's good to have a big man in the middle that you are quite confident in."
Pollock came across from Queanbeyan over the off-season alongside Alex Page, Dean Simpson and Alec McCormick.
He said that they have all enjoyed their first taste of the Riverina League and credited the club for making them feel so welcome which has resulted in the quartet playing some pretty good football.
"It's obviously been really exciting so far," Pollock said.
"I guess it's probably been a little bit of the unknown in terms of coming from the Canberra comp where you are used to knowing how you are going to go each week.
"I think we are liking the fact that we haven't got a true indication of how we are going to go and how the comp has started the first five rounds it's still hard to get a bit of a handle on.
"But overall it's very exciting and we're very happy with Griffith so far.
"I know they've made us very comfortable and very welcome at the club and we've gelled well with the team and the boys.
"It's been a really positive environment to be a part of and if you're in that kind of environment in starts to reflect on your footy as well."
