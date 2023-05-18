The Daily Advertiser
Griffith midfielder Rhys Pollock is looking forward to another huge test for the Swans on Saturday against Turvey Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Rhys Pollock has arguably been the Swans' best player through their first four games and is looking forward to taking on Turvey Park this weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Rhys Pollock has arguably been the Swans' best player through their first four games and is looking forward to taking on Turvey Park this weekend. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith will travel to Maher Oval on Saturday looking to get a gauge on exactly where they sit in the Riverina League hierarchy.

