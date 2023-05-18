The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele is not expecting to cop too much grief when he returns to Coleambally for the first time on Saturday.
Steele finished up his four-year stint at Coleambally at the end of last season and signed shortly afterwards with Farrer League rivals, TRYC.
Steele coached Coleambally for a couple of those years and is looking forward to a chance to catch up with some familiar faces.
"I'm pretty excited, I've still got some good mates out there so I don't think there will be any dramas out there, touch wood," Steele said.
"It will be good to catch up with a few old mates out there and stuff like that. Have a beer after the game and see a few old faces and that. It should be pretty good."
It will be the first time in Steele's career he will take on a former club and he admits it will be a weird feeling.
"It is a little bit different," he said.
"I always said that I'd probably be one of those blokes that never play against a former club like that but it's just the way it's turned out with work, and being back home in Wagga."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Steele will return to Coleambally in good form. He's been named their best player in four of their five games, and second best in the other.
"I don't know if it's form or someone's just had the card that likes writing my name down," Steele joked.
"Obviously it's been pretty good, touch wood, so far.
"I've had injuries and stuff the last few seasons but the body has been going pretty well so far this year, touch wood, so it's good to start playing some good footy again and hopefully we can keep it going."
The Magpies will be without a few key players for their trip to Coleambally.
Liam Lupton is overseas for eight weeks, while Riley and Noah Budd are also both unavailable this Saturday.
Steele isn't too concerned.
"We've still got a fair bit of depth in our second grade, there is a fair few who played first grade last year but couldn't commit to pre-season training and struggled to get to training so that's why they're in the seconds," he said.
"We've definitely got some depth there with the boys who are going away."
Having been inside the four walls at Coleambally, Steele is well aware of how difficult they can be to beat on their home turf.
"They're obviously a team that are a completely different team when you play them at home," he said.
"It makes it a lot easier when it's at home (for them). When they're at home, they've always got a good player base there and plenty of people to choose from so I reckon it will be a pretty good contest and with the people we've got out, it will be a chance for us to step up and see how our depth is really.
"They can turn a game on their end and come away with a win if they want so we're definitely not taking it lightly."
Coleambally will welcome the latest of their Tiwi recruits this weekend with John Tipiloura arriving during the week.
