Mater Dei Catholic College has won their way through to this year's Carroll Cup final after claiming a 18-point win against The Riverina Anglican College.
After being kept scoreless in a low-scoring opening term, Mater Dei roared into life in the second quarter with Flynn Collins kicking two important goals including a gem from the boundary to give his side an eight-point lead at the main break.
Daniel Okerenyang extended Mater Dei's lead out to 16 halfway through the third term before Harry Isaac replied with an important goal for TRAC.
Both teams wasted chances in the last before Jack Warden put the icing on the cake late in the quarter for Mater Dei with a classy long-range goal.
Mater Dei coach Nathan Irvine was very impressed with his side's effort in tricky conditions to grind out the win.
"They were really impressive in the way they did their job," Irvine said.
"They've really come together well over the last four weeks."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After kicking 4.8 against TRAC, Irvine said that they would need to work on their accuracy ahead of next week's final against Kildare Catholic College.
"We've got to take our chances and we can't let them have any of the footy," he said.
"But it was another chance of getting used to playing in slippery conditions tonight. Unfortunately for them they didn't get a game, so hopefully that will hold us in good stead ahead of next week."
In a game where only six goals were kicked between both sides, Irvine was impressed with Collins' ability to hit the scoreboard with a couple of crucial goals.
"It was a cracking goal from the boundary and he was really good," he said.
"But I think out forward line pressure was sensational and the work of our mids to really shut them down and keep pumping it back into the forward line was really good."
Irvine was also impressed with the efforts of Warden who had another solid performance and cemented the victory late with a great goal.
"He's very good contested when the ball is there," he said.
"He's got some toe and some tricks up his sleeve, he was very good and we thought Will Voss was outstanding there with Flynn and Jack.
"Then Liam Crittenden was also really solid down in defence."
Irvine was looking forward to taking on Kildare in another Carroll Cup final and believed that the contest would be a lot closer than their 50-point defeat back in round one.
"They will be very tough to beat," he said.
"But if we play the way we did tonight we will certainly make a contest out of it."
Full Time
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE (32)
0.0 2.3 3.5 4.8
THE RIVERINA ANGLICAN COLLEGE (14)
0.1 1.1 2.1 2.2
Goals: (Mater Dei) F Collins 2, D Okerenyang, J Warden; (TRAC) J Rudd, H Isaac
Best: (Mater Dei) W Voss, F Collins, J Warden, L Crittenden, R McGill, C Hounsell; (TRAC) T Holden, S Hamblin, J Smith, G Charleson, H Isaac, N Holden
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.