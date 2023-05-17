The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mater Dei Catholic College has won their way through to next Wednesday's Carroll Cup final after defeating The Riverina Anglican College by 18-points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
May 17 2023 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mater Dei's Liam Crittenden takes a strong mark ahead of TRAC's Otis Irvin. Picture by Les Smith
Mater Dei's Liam Crittenden takes a strong mark ahead of TRAC's Otis Irvin. Picture by Les Smith

Mater Dei Catholic College has won their way through to this year's Carroll Cup final after claiming a 18-point win against The Riverina Anglican College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.