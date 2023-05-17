Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look set to have three of their best players this season miss the Goannas huge clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe confirmed that trio Jono Male, Ryan Turnbull and Dion Munkara all look set to miss the clash at Mangoplah Sportsground against the Lions on Sunday through unavailability.
"There is a few outs but thankfully there is not too many injuries," Rowe said.
"Jono Male is away for work reasons and Ryan Turnbull is expecting the birth of his third child over the weekend, so he will miss for that reason as well.
"Taylor Clark is also not yet coming back with his hamstring as it ended up being a grade two and he's still a little way off and we've still got a few guys that we had known would be unavailable through this portion of the season in Dion Munkara, Sam De Sousa and Matt Kelly.
"We are at a point where it's a bit of cliche, but we've certainly been taking the squad mentally to the season and we've got real belief in our depth and there is so many blokes putting in exceptional efforts on the training track at the moment and that's holding us in really good stead.
"From our perspective it's a fact that we've got a number of guys still to come back into the team, but that certainly doesn't quell our excitement or our confidence in our group which is in a good place at the moment."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While sure to miss the trio of Male, Turnbull and Munkara, Rowe was excited about the prospect of welcoming back three players back in for the important clash.
"We've got a bit of movement both in and out," he said.
"It's highly likely that Harry Fitzsimmons will make his debut for the club which we are really excited about.
"In the same breath, Max Hanrahan will come back from a couple of weeks out then Luke Lawrence is almost guaranteed to be available as well.
"Then we've got a few senior players that had slower starts to their pre-season like Pat Killalea that are now banging down the door after a few really big performances in the two's as well.
After an undefeated start to the season and coming off a two-week bye, Rowe said his side was looking forward to their next challenge against the in-form Lions who enter the clash on the back of two strong wins.
"We can't wait to get back into it," he said.
"A break is always nice and I feel as if we've used the two weeks really wisely, however we are excited to get back out to Mangoplah this Sunday.
"Same day footy for our club and there will be quite a few people coming through the gate, it's a big day on the calendar for our footy club.
"Then mixed with that we take on Ganmain who since my time back at Mango we've had some real spirited affairs and games that have gone either way.
"I think we are on pretty even terms on a win-loss ratio over the last five years or so, but Ganmain have obviously experienced that little bit more success at the top end.
"We are getting them in real form as they have played some very good footy over the last two weeks and have taken some pretty big scalps in Turvey and Collingullie."
Ruckman Tom Smith is another one who will also miss the clash against the Lions with scans revealing an injury suffered against Griffith back in round one was worse than initially thought.
"It ended up being a little bit more serious than we thought," Rowe said.
"He got some scans done over the bye and was probably pushing towards an extra four weeks from that."
