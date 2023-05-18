Barrier 14 has certainly dented the confidence of David Druitt but he still expects a big performance from Oratoria.
Oratoria was the fastest of the three Regional Championships heat winners but has to overcome drawing wide on the second row in the $100,000 final at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
It was far from what Druitt wanted.
"His best asset is his first furlong, he's blisteringly quick off the arm and to draw the back row doesn't suit," Druitt said.
"It's dented the confidence but I still think I can earn."
Druitt has been eyeing off his series for almost a year with the four-year-old.
He's thrilled with how he comes into the final but believes Brooklyn Bridge will take plenty of chasing down after drawing barrier four for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones.
"I've done my form and I can't see a way for me to beat Blake, the best I can see is a way to run second, third or fourth," Druitt said.
"Having said that I couldn't get my horse any better, his work on Sunday when I took him to Coolamon was super work, strong as and he felt a million dollars.
"I worked him again (Wednesday) and he felt terrific.
"I think I'm absolutely spot on and with a decent draw it would have been a terrific match but with the match draw I think Blake deserves to be a $1.60 favourite his is."
Oratoria has only missed the top four once in his last eight starts, in the Riverina Championships heats.
Druitt is hoping he can do enough to at least book his place at Menangle for next week's state final or consolation.
He certainly feels he's ready to put in another big performance.
"He just loves to work and will always come back a lather of sweat," Druitt said.
"He's a typical gym junkie who likes to work himself into the ground."
Druitt is also chasing three straight wins with Bettors Moon earlier on the card.
