The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Druitt looks to overcome horror draw with Oratoria

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fastest heat winner Oratoria has drawn barrier 14 in the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
Fastest heat winner Oratoria has drawn barrier 14 in the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Barrier 14 has certainly dented the confidence of David Druitt but he still expects a big performance from Oratoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.