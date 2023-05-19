Last time Wagga Scorchers played Central they went down 6-0, but co-captain Nirajan Gupte is confident of an improved performance this weekend.
Hosting Central at home this time around, Gupte said the side has come a long way since their first meeting.
"The last game was a bit earlier in the season, so I think we're all really looking forward to seeing how we match up against them now that we've got a few more games under our belt and we're sort of settling into our style of playing a bit more," Gupte said.
Back at Jubilee Park this week, Gupte said the home field advantage shouldn't be ignored, with the crowd on their side cheering them on.
"Each time we're playing at home, we got the crowd behind us and the support and there's just something different about playing at home, you get a different level of energy and you get to represent Wagga in a way, so I think we all just find the next level playing at home," he said.
"Plus we also were more used to playing on these fields and these kind of conditions, so it's definitely advantageous."
Learning from last time they played Central, Gupte is hoping to see the Scorchers defence step up a notch, with a few easy goals slipping through in round three.
"We've tightened that up with our marking and just not letting simple goals happen," he said.
"They're pretty good on the breakaway as well, we learnt that, so we're prepared for that.
"I think it'll be much better this time around and then on top of that, we're really starting to find out connections, moving down the field through the midfielders and then to our strikers, so I think this this game we should look to score some more goals."
Coming off the back of a win and a draw, Gupte said confidence has boost within the side ahead of this weekend's game.
"We know that we can match it with all the teams here and the way that we've been playing each game, we're getting better, and that's the really exciting thing, we really don't know where our ceiling is yet, so neither do they," he said.
Scorchers play Central at 2pm on Saturday at Jubilee Park in round eight of the Capital League.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
