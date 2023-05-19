The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Scorchers will welcome Central to Jubilee Park this weekend and they're ready to play

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
Wagga Scorchers co-captain Nirajan Gupte is expecting an improved performance on Saturday.
Last time Wagga Scorchers played Central they went down 6-0, but co-captain Nirajan Gupte is confident of an improved performance this weekend.

