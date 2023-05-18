Spirits are high at Wagga City Wanderers and the group has a new motivation driving them to win again this weekend.
After last week's game was stopped just before half time following a horrible leg injury to Samson Lucas, assistant coach Liam Dedini said the playing group has come together stronger than before.
"Everyone's in pretty good spirits," Dedini said.
"It can go two ways, everyone could be a bit shaken but they've gone the opposite way and they've got something to play for now.
"They understand that poor Samson has done all the hard yards, his season has been cut extremely short and all the boys are saying there's something to play for."
Returning to Canberra this weekend to play White Eagles, Dedini is expecting a physical game.
White Eagles haven't had a great start to the season but there'll be no complacency from the Wagga side.
"The boys will be ready to go but at the same time I think this season has just proven that anyone can beat anyone if you're playing your best football," Dedini said.
"Especially in first grade, things haven't been going their way this season yet, they've being competitive in all games though so I think it's going to be a tough match because they're definitely wanting to start to build a bit of momentum for their season.
"I think that's something we're going to be wary of because they're definitely going to come out and they'll need and want the three points against us, especially at home."
Coming into the last game in the first round of playing each club this season, Dedini said the Wanderers are feeling good with how they're sitting.
Just one of their first seven games will have been played at home and the side is pleased with their wins on the road.
"Those nine points is a very very good start but you sort of look at it at the same time and the games we have lost were a 1-0 loss away to Brindabella, which we probably should have got something out of, and then round one against Belconnen, last year's NPL One team, where we sort of sat off a little bit to see what they're like and we lost 3-2 in the end," Dedini said.
"Both those games we definitely deserve something out of, at the same time while we are pretty happy with where we're sitting, from what we've shown it somewhat it is frustrating.
"For six away games, with a new squad, players coming up and down, it's definitely not a bad start. "
Wanderers currently sit fourth on the ladder, and are hoping to secure their position with an additional three points this weekend.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
