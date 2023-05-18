"Those nine points is a very very good start but you sort of look at it at the same time and the games we have lost were a 1-0 loss away to Brindabella, which we probably should have got something out of, and then round one against Belconnen, last year's NPL One team, where we sort of sat off a little bit to see what they're like and we lost 3-2 in the end," Dedini said.

