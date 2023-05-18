The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Tom Gilligan eyes off double dose in Regional Championships

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning the 2020 edition with Rocky Creed, Tom Gilligan is chasing more success in the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.
After winning the 2020 edition with Rocky Creed, Tom Gilligan is chasing more success in the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday.

Tom Gilligan has already caused one boilover in the Regional Championships and is looking to repeat the dose on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.