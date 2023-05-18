Tom Gilligan has already caused one boilover in the Regional Championships and is looking to repeat the dose on Friday.
Gilligan picked up the drive on Rocky Creed before going on to take out the inaugural $100,000 feature in 2020 as a $41 chance.
He's hoping lightning can strike twice when he combines with Fire And Sword at Riverina Paceway, with the David Kennedy runner currently at the same price.
"It should be a good race, especially with a lot of the favourites drawn off the back row," Gilligan said.
"Hopefully it is a good day."
Gilligan was pleased with the six-year-old's efforts in his heat when finishing fourth behind Oratoria.
He was 13.6 metres behind the winner but only 3.4 metres from second place.
Gilligan thought there was some merit in the performance.
"It was the first time I've driven it but I thought it stuck on alright," he said.
"We're going to need a bit of luck but you never know what will happen in those races.
"Hopefully they've put me on the right one."
Fire And Sword come up with the inside of the second row draw in the final.
Gilligan is hoping not to get shuffled too far back.
"The draw is a little bit tricky but if I could land three the fence with Blake (Jones on Brooklyn Bridge) drawn off the front but I'm very lucky to have a go," he said.
"I feel very privileged."
Fire And Sword is one of four starters in the race for the Euroley trainer.
However power in numbers hasn't helped Kennedy with the barrier draws.
Miss Ex will start on the outside of the front row with Jackson Painting electing to drive her over the stable's other runners.
Fire And Sword will start from barrier nine with Classic Mix Up (12) and Louthario (13) also drawn on the second row.
Nathan Jack will drive Classic Mix Up while Leigh Sutton will be aboard Louthario after Rodney Coelli failed to gain his clearance to drive after breaking his ankle in a fall in March.
Meanwhile Canberra trainer Michael Hawke will line up two chances in the $100,000 final.
However he rates Im No Trouble the better of his two chances despite Crime Dont Pay winning his heat in good fashion.
Im No Trouble, who was second to series favourite Brooklyn Bridge in their heat, drawing on the front row is a big boost to Hawke's confidence.
"He should get the good run again as he should cross those two inside him and hand up to Blake Jones and be leader's back," Hawke said.
"He's going to be there until the corner and has a pretty good record at Wagga, he's won seven races there.
"He likes the big roomy track and should get a soft run.
"I'd say he'd be the better chance from the draws."
Crime Dont Pay went on to win his heat by 13.6 metres.
Hawke believes he will need the right tempo to produce a similar performance.
"He's going to need the speed on as if there's speed up front he will get home every day but if they walk he's not much of a chance," he said.
"He loves the speed on and if they are running genuine quarters he will be right in the finish."
Hawke's daughter Melissa will take the drive after Blake Jones drove him to victory in the heats.
